Optimum Seismic's Ali Sahabi Joins Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

"I am honored to join the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors," says Sahabi. "I look forward to working with business leaders throughout the county to expand our economy and ensure our community remains an outstanding place to live and work."

Sahabi, an accomplished developer and a leading expert in resiliency and sustainability, also serves as President of Optimum Group LLC. Sahabi developed the $1-billion, 543-acre Dos Lagos mixed-use project in Corona, which turned an abandoned silica mine into a thriving, sustainable community. For his work on the project, Sahabi received the California Governor's Environmental and Economic Leadership Award for Sustainable Communities.

A General Engineering Contractor, Sahabi recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Building Industry Association's Baldy View Chapter.

Sahabi obtained a masters degree in Real Estate Development from the University of Southern California and a Bachelors degree in Management from Pepperdine University.

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors is the principal governing body of the organization. The L.A. Area Chamber represents the interests of business in the Los Angeles region. The Chamber's mission is to design and advance opportunities and solutions for a thriving regional economy that is inclusive and globally competitive. Founded in 1888, the Chamber is the oldest and largest business association in the region. Its member companies work together to promote a prosperous economy and quality of life in the Los Angeles region.

About Optimum Seismic, Inc.

Optimum Seismic, Inc., is Southern California's leading earthquake retrofit company for seismic engineering and construction, specializing in multifamily and commercial buildings. Since 1984, the team at Optimum Seismic has completed more than 3,000 retrofits throughout the state of California. For information, visit https://www.optimumseismic.com.

