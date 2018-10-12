Optimum Strategic Communications Appoints Leading Healthcare Investor Anne Marieke Ezendam

LONDON, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Renowned fund manager and buyside analyst joins investor relations and strategic communications specialists

Optimum Strategic Communications (Optimum), the international strategic healthcare communications firm, announces the appointment of leading healthcare specialist investment manager Anne Marieke Ezendam from Amundi Asset Management.

Anne Marieke has over 20 years' experience as a buyside fund manager and analyst responsible for investing across the global healthcare sector. She joins Optimum from Amundi Asset Management, Europe's largest asset manager and top ten firm globally. She joined Amundi as deputy head of the Global Equity team in January 2014 and was responsible for setting up the team's research platform. Prior to this Anne Marieke was responsible for global healthcare at ING Investment Management, Credit Suisse Asset Management, Threadneedle Asset Management and Gulf International Bank. She also helped set up the European franchise for Cross Current Research LLC. Anne Marieke started her career as a medical sales representative at Roche and 3M Pharmaceuticals in the Netherlands. She graduated in Biology with Medical Specialisation from the University of Utrecht.

Commenting on this senior appointment, Mary Clark, Managing Director, Optimum Strategic Communications, said:

"As the leading strategic investor relations consultancy specialising in healthcare, I am delighted that Anne Marieke has joined Optimum. Our team truly understands both the healthcare industry and the investment world. We pride ourselves on adding real value to our clients by helping them develop compelling investment stories to maximise the potential in their businesses. Anne Marieke's knowledge of the global healthcare industry, high calibre skills and investment experience will be invaluable as we support companies through their growth and development to achieve their optimum valuation."

Anne Marieke Ezendam added:

"It is important that companies think about their communications early in their growth and planning process. Not only is it necessary to get the story right, but the key is being able to communicate it effectively. Having been a long-standing investor in the sector, I am passionate about wanting to help companies think more strategically about how they communicate and make the most out of their assets, people as well as science.

"Optimum is making a real difference with its healthcare clients and I am excited to join this dynamic team. I look forward to helping our clients maximise their potential in the market."

Mary Clark added:

"We started Optimum with a strong team of people and a fantastic list of clients. This enabled us to hit the ground running on day one, and we have grown significantly in our first year with the team operating across Europe and the US. Anne Marieke will enable us to build on this success and support our rapidly growing business."

Optimum recently hosted its 10th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference with Bloomberg Intelligence. Details and summaries of the sessions can be found here.

The Optimum team will be at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference on 14, 15 November 2018. Please get in touch if you would like to set up a meeting.

About Optimum Strategic Communications

Optimum Strategic Communications is an international strategic healthcare communications firm which specialises in investor relations, corporate and financial communications. Our senior team of healthcare specialists, based in London, Zurich, Stockholm, Amsterdam and New York, are experienced and trusted advisors to some of the world's most exciting public and private companies, both large and small, across pharmaceuticals, medtech, biotech, health tech and healthcare services.

Over the last 20 years we have worked with over 200 healthcare companies, advising them on financial communications and investor relations, including major corporate activity such as fundraising, IPOs, and M&A, as well as corporate reputation and crisis scenarios.

We have an exceptional network of contacts across the international investment community in Europe and the US; contacts we have built and maintained over the last two decades. Our team includes ex-fund managers and analysts.

We specialise in developing clear outcome driven strategies with tailored communications programmes to help clients achieve their business goals. Our experience of analysing, investing and writing about healthcare companies uniquely enables us to help our clients build a compelling investment story. While our knowledge of the global healthcare industry, combined with in-depth research and analysis, enables us to provide our clients with informed and creative advice.

Optimum is partnered with Euronext on the TechShare project, the only European programme for non-listed companies dedicated to IPOs. Optimum will be providing IR coaching to companies looking to list on Euronext.

For more information please visit www.optimumcomms.com

For further information:



Optimum Strategic Communications

Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile

Email: contact@optimumcomms.com

Tel: +44-(0)-203-950-9144

Twitter: @OptimumComms

LinkedIn: optimum-strategic-communications



SOURCE Optimum Strategic Communications