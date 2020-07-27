Optimus Properties, LLC closes on 100-units in Van Nuys

"We are very excited about our newest acquisition. We were most drawn to the size and resort vibe of the property." Kamyar Shabani, principal at Optimus, said.

A recent National Multifamily Housing Council report found that 84 percent of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by April 12th; highlighting the firm's conviction in the security of multifamily assets driven by strong employment hubs and rental collections.

"Given the asset's convenient location to the 405 freeway, in addition to it's comparatively low price point for the Southern California region, we believe there is significant upside to the deal in the long-term," said Kamyar Shabani. He notes that "the asset is well-positioned for investors looking to find security amidst market uncertainty and volatility."

About Optimus Properties, LLC

Optimus Properties, LLC is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and is engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing and management of multi-family, retail and commercial real estate. The Company employs a disciplined investment approach focused on value creation and capital preservation. The Company's investments are characterized by direct principal involvement and a meaningful contribution of its principals' capital. The Company's current portfolio consists of retail, office, medical office and multi-family properties in California, Washington and New Mexico.

Optimus Properties, LLC most recently acquired a twenty unit apartment building in Palms on Westwood Blvd., a prime high street-retail asset located in the Golden Triangle of Beverly Hills and has several other projects in the works in the Southern California Region including the planned 255-unit development in Pico Rivera.

