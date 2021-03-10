Optimus Properties, LLC Completes Purchase of La Cienega Heights 16-Unit Apartment Building

"Our team identified positive employment catalysts centered around large investments in public infrastructure which connect Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles with Culver City," said Kamyar Shabani, Principal at Optimus Properties, LLC. Major employers include Apple, Netflix, HBO, Sony Studios, Fox, and the NFL Network. Amazon recently unveiled details regarding their $620 million Culver City Campus, which Optimus believes will be one of the many catalysts to the area. With this transaction, Optimus now owns over 800 units across the Los Angeles metro area.

The property will be repositioned through both exterior and interior renovation programs. Optimus' investment plan calls for the renovation of currently vacant units with a combination of new appliances, flooring, and bathrooms. The company's outlook on the current market conditions remains positive as vaccine rollouts continue across the country and businesses begin re-opening. "Our team's strategy hasn't changed since the start of the pandemic. We take a hands-on management approach to all our deals and remain bullish for the future of commercial real estate. This asset maintains a strong unit mix centered around online entertainment titans. We are convicted this area will grow over the next decade," stated K. Joseph Shabani, Principal at Optimus Properties, LLC.

Recently, Optimus Properties refinanced a portfolio of five multifamily properties, totaling 95 units, with refinanced proceeds of $20.4M. The group of properties underwent a multi-million-dollar remodeling process that included renovations of the common areas, unit interiors, exterior façade, and building systems. The properties are located east of Hancock Park, the Fairfax district of Los Angeles, West Hollywood, the Miracle Mile area, Central Los Angeles, and Mt. Washington.

About Optimus Properties, LLC

Optimus Properties, LLC is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and is engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of multi-family, retail, and commercial real estate. The Company employs a disciplined investment approach focused on value creation and capital preservation. The Company's investments are characterized by direct principal involvement and a meaningful contribution of its principals' capital. The Company's current portfolio consists of retail, office, medical office, and multi-family properties in California, Washington, and New Mexico.

