Optio Rx Pharmacies Authorized by HHS to Conduct Rapid Test for COVID-19 Antibodies

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpartaRx LLC, an Optio Rx company–an administrator of prescription-based programs nationwide, will be launching a program on April 20, 2020. The COVID-19 lgG/lgM Point of Care Rapid Test Cassette program will be open to all individuals and organizations with an interest in screening their employees for antibodies that will detect vulnerability or resistance to infection from COVID-19. This could be the first step in returning individuals back to their routine and employees back to the workforce for many companies.

On April 8, 2020, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, determined that pharmacies are well-positioned to aid COVID-19 testing, and they have authorized licensed pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests. With a small sample of blood taken from an individual's fingertip, results are available within 10 minutes. The test may identify whether someone is immune to future infection or not. Manufactured by Aytu, this test has been featured on NBC and Fox News highlighting Denver's officers and firefighters are among the first recipients of this test.

Participation in this screening not only benefits the recipient but contributes to ongoing R&D of COVID-19. With HIPAA compliance in place to protect the beneficiary, all data collected from testing will be submitted to the proper authorities to advance further research.

Sparta Rx, in collaboration with DermSource, a GPO that supports independent pharmacies, has secured 3,500 test kits, with the potential for 30,000 arriving monthly thereafter. Greg Savino, owner of Baybridge Pharmacy (rated #46 in Healthcare by Inc. 5000) in Bayside believes testing is an important bridge: "Antibody tests are quick, easy, and can provide guidance for anyone interested in knowing whether they currently have or have ever had COVID-19. This is a first step in moving employees back into their jobs. Doctors, pharmacists, and all of our civil servants are essentials, doing their best to save lives. We also need to focus on employers in the private sector – they are essential to the economy."

Three Optio Rx pharmacies, Baybridge Pharmacy in Bayside, Pro Pharmacy in Hicksville, and Central Pharmacy in Brooklyn, will kick-off a nationwide campaign prepared to service the private sector, civil servants, and all first responders. "While rapid tests are not a diagnosis, they support early screening, early detection, early isolation, and early treatment," stated Ella Alishayev, Supervising Pharmacist at Central Pharmacy. "Labs are working at maximum capacity to process diagnosis testing. Demand is high, and supplies are limited. The answer to returning to work is testing. That is the future. We hope to provide an alternative path to recovery."

The program is scheduled to launch at the end of April. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Group reservations are required. Anyone interested in learning more about the program should contact Crista Chakalis, Regional Sales Director of Sparta Rx at [email protected].

ABOUT SPARTA RX

Sparta Rx administers programs that provide affordable, FDA-approved prescription medications to uninsured, under-insured, commercially insured, and Medicare/Medicaid patients. Patients pay a flat fee for access to qualifying medications, do not require pre-approval or prior authorization, and receive free home delivery of their medication within 24-hours. Serving the Urology and Dermatology markets, Sparta is administered by Sparta Rx LLC, an Optio Rx Company, licensed in 39 states with locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Sparta is proof that affordable pharmaceutical care is possible and necessary. Visit www.SpartaRxPrograms.com for more information.

