Option Asset Management Industry Veterans Launch volScout, LLC

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Orseck and Brad Berggren announce the launch of volScout, LLC, a discretionary equity option asset manager and adviser located in Westport, CT. volScout's investment approach focuses on real-time risk management to deliver consistent option overlay returns. volScout will leverage the founders' extensive asset management experience and leading-edge proprietary technology with the goal of becoming a premier boutique, discretionary exchange-traded derivatives asset manager and advisor, delivering scalable SMAs, fund-based strategies, and customized solutions for institutions, registered investment advisors, wirehouses, and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Brad Berggren commented, "Our team is excited to launch volScout and return to a boutique management approach where we build our strategies based on client input. We expect that 2021 will be a growth year for volScout as we initiate new client relationships and help investors successfully navigate the potentially volatile markets."

Both Jon Orseck and Brad Berggren join volScout as Managing Partners with extensive option and asset management backgrounds, having started their careers on Wall Street before transitioning to option asset management. Brad Berggren was the founder, CEO, and CIO of Parametric Risk Advisors (and its predecessor company, which was acquired by Parametric/Eaton Vance in 2007) and led the company from its inception through 2016. Jon Orseck was a partner and COO of Parametric Risk Advisors from 2006 through 2016. From 2016 through 2020, Jon led Parametric Portfolio Associates' high net worth SMA option division and most recently was the head of Portfolio Management and Trading for Parametric's liquid alternative strategies.

At Parametric Risk Advisors, Brad and Jon built and led the organization that developed and implemented market-leading, risk-managed equity option overlay strategies for some of the most well-known investment institutions, registered investment advisors, wirehouses, and high-net-worth individuals. The team also sub-advised risk-managed 1940 Act funds for several nationally recognized premier fund companies.

Jon Orseck commented, "Our risk management approach is built upon more than six decades of combined Wall Street experience working with some of the most well-known investment institutions, registered investment advisors, and high-profile family offices and individuals. Our approach differs from many others in that we start with the risk side of the equation and build strategies from there."

At volScout, Jon and Brad will be joined by Roger Weber, who will be a Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer. Roger was formerly the CTO at Parametric Risk Advisors, where he oversaw the management and development of its proprietary risk management software.

volScout will offer clients a full range of services including, advisory services, separately managed accounts, and sub-advisory agreements. volScout is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Brokerage and investment advisory services and fees differ, and it is important for the retail investor to understand the differences.

More information regarding our services can be found on our website at www.volscout.com, www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, or by email at [email protected], or you may speak to a member of our team directly at (888) VOLSCOUT.

