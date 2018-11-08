Option-trading opportunities on Apple, Facebook, Las Vegas Sands, Micron, and Roku Inc.

News provided by

InvestorsObserver

10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, FB, LVS, MU, and ROKU.

Click a link below to see an in-depth options trade idea report

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

SOURCE InvestorsObserver

Related Links

https://www.investorsobserver.com

Also from this source

10:00 Thinking about buying stock in Advanced Micro Devices, ARRIS...

08 Nov, 2018, 09:31 ET Thinking about buying stock in Etsy Inc., New Age Beverages Co,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Option-trading opportunities on Apple, Facebook, Las Vegas Sands, Micron, and Roku Inc.

News provided by

InvestorsObserver

10:00 ET