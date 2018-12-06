Option-trading opportunities on Citigroup, Cisco Systems, Marvell Technology, Oracle Corporation, and Wells Fargo & Co.
InvestorsObserver
09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for C, CSCO, MRVL, ORCL, and WFC.
Click a link below to see an in-depth options trade idea report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
- C: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=C&prnumber=120720181
- CSCO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=CSCO&prnumber=120720181
- MRVL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=MRVL&prnumber=120720181
- ORCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=ORCL&prnumber=120720181
- WFC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=WFC&prnumber=120720181
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
