Option-trading opportunities on Colgate-Palmolive Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft Corp., Micron Technology, Inc., and Snap Inc.
Dec 31, 2019, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CL, JPM, MSFT, MU, and SNAP.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- CL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=CL&prnumber=123120181
- JPM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=JPM&prnumber=123120181
- MSFT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=msft&prnumber=123120181
- MU: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=MU&prnumber=123120181
- SNAP: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=SNAP&prnumber=123120181
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article