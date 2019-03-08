Option-trading opportunities on Costco Wholesale Co., Kroger Co., Micron Technology Inc., Netflix Inc., and Exxon Mobil Corp.
Mar 08, 2019, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for COST, KR, MU, NFLX, and XOM.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- COST: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=COST&prnumber=030820191
- KR: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=KR&prnumber=030820191
- MU: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=MU&prnumber=030820191
- NFLX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=NFLX&prnumber=030820191
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=030820191
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article