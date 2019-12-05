Options Group Releases Annual Pay Data Report to Wall Street

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Options Group has just released its annual Global Financial Markets Overview and Compensation Report, long considered the 'gold standard' for pay data metrics among banks and investment banks across the nation.

"As the year draws to an end and financial institutions begin the process of allocating bonus pools and 2020 budgets, hiring managers and business unit heads once again are turning to our compensation forecasts as a guide to employee pay expectations," said Richard Stein, chief growth officer of Options Group and global head of OGiQ.

This year's report, "The Intersection of Disruptive Technology and Geopolitical Protectionism," is chock full of key industry analytics, including financial market overviews, compensation summaries, salient predictions and detailed year-over-year hiring trends data, gathered from internal surveys, real hiring data, and publicly available news, according to Hunt Scanlon Media, the leading news provider to the executive search industry.

Nation's Most Trusted Pay Data Report

"Our compensation report is eagerly awaited every year and is now the most trusted pay data analysis used by banks and investment banks in the United States," said CEO Mike Karp.

Options Group is a global talent provider to the financial services sector. The firm offers market intelligence, talent mapping and strategic consulting advice to a host of blue chip clients. It is headquartered in New York and now has offices in 16 major markets around the world (Los Angeles and Paris are its newest global offices).

This year's Global Financial Markets Overview and Compensation Report is the culmination of 12 months of work by more than 175 global consultants and OGiQ analysts. It is intended to help the firm's clients make informed compensation decisions for 2020 and develop human resource management plans and policies for the coming year.

The firm's proprietary research and benchmarking group, OGiQ, captured information on global business performance, key talent moves, recruitment trends, and compensation practices through its extensive and global database of more than half a million industry professionals, interviews with senior executives across the industry, and various other data sources.

Who Makes What?

This year's voluminous report provides an in-depth analysis of insights and data gathered from internal consultants and clients, by way of conversations, questionnaires, and internal data analysis tools and strategies. It offers forward-looking compensation projections by product and geographical region. Percentage changes in compensation are based on employees' expectations and Options Group's perspectives on current compensation and hiring trends.

There are many reasons why top Wall Street banks and investment banks turn to the Options Group pay data report year after year. But first and foremost, every managing director, VP and associate wants to know one key pay data metric: who is being what and how might that change in the new year. For anyone the least bit curious as to why someone accepted, rejected, or stayed at their current job post – the Options Group report also has those answers, and many others.

For more information, contact Richard Stein, chief growth officer and global head of OGiQ, at rstein@optionsgroup.com

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media; Options Group

