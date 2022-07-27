OptionTrax Scores Top Ratings in Equity Management on G2

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan Management Corp. (PMC), the owner and developer of the OptionTrax® Equity Management Platform, shared the latest results of the G2 client satisfaction ratings of equity benefit software providers. G2, the world's largest B2B software review site only accepts reviews from verified users.

Easy-to-use software backed by deep expertise OptionTrax outperforms the competition in the latest G2 client satisfaction ratings, courtesy of G2.com

Jonathan Miller, CEO of PMC, commented, "We are very proud to have rated significantly higher than Certent®, Shareworks® and Carta® in the categories most important to issuers that have equity benefit plans. OptionTrax leads this group in ease of setup, ease of use, ease of administration, meeting the requirements of plan issuers, quality of support, and being a good partner to our clients. We are especially proud of our implementation and support teams, whose scores are markedly higher than our competitors. Fear of a lengthy, cumbersome implementation keeps issuers who are not happy with their current provider from switching to a better one, and keeps companies that are managing their plan in-house from moving to the more secure and efficient solution that they need. I'm thrilled about the client recognition of our easy and thorough implementation process. "

Mr. Miller added, "We are happy that our 30-year dedication to this field and our team of the most experienced CEPs can continually keep us at the forefront of the equity plan administration software and service industry. We have always provided our clients with direct access to content experts without the barriers of triage tech desks or support tickets, and that has contributed to these ratings, as well as to the incredibly low churn of OptionTrax clients. The OptionTrax system and our teams are designed to support our clients through all stages of growth, from scaling and M&A transactions to IPO transition for private companies, and everything in between that impacts an issuer equity plan. We encourage plan sponsors to check out G2 for our reviews and those of our competitors and to visit us at optiontrax.com."

