OptionTrax Takes the Lead in Shareholder Communication and Document Management

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OptionTrax displayed its newly enhanced security holder communications system with targeted document management for all stakeholders in a company. Issuers can easily send communications and manage documentation from within the OptionTrax platform, eliminating the need to maintain multiple systems for recordkeeping, communication and data room purposes.

Jonathan Miller, OptionTrax's CEO, noted, "along with the array of electronic communications our clients use OptionTrax to manage, we recognize that in some circumstances and jurisdictions, physical mailings are still required." OptionTrax demonstrated new mailing features that quickly provide proper salutations, mailing labels and tax identification numbers that can be exported to Excel for easy mail-merge integration.

Along with maintaining shareholder registration types that track the necessary data for each shareholder (e.g., corporate EIN's and individual TINs), OptionTrax now includes:



Multiple contact names to clarify mailings to trusts and corporations





Salutation data for how to address the individual in a letter, especially helpful for partnerships, tenants in common, joint tenants and community property shareholders





Easy mail-merge formatting for integration with any corporate documents

Targeted electronic document management

OptionTrax offers robust document management with the flexibility secure documents at the:



Company level (all shareholders can view these documents, for instance an FAQ or prospectus)





Security class level (only shareholders of a particular class of stock, for example Preferred, may view this document)





Individual shareholder level and position level





Documents can also be made viewable to the shareholder and company administrator or the administrator only

Mr. Miller announced that, "Along with our automated stock certificate generation and management, including the ability to use OptionTrax templates or easily upload your own Microsoft® Word templates, these features put OptionTrax at the forefront of cap table and shareholder document management. With OptionTrax shareholders can easily view their documents and stock certificates 24/7 through the secure shareholder portal, facilitating increased shareholder engagement and satisfaction."

He concluded the announcement with this statement, "At OptionTrax we are always working to eliminate pain points related to securities recordkeeping and equity compensation plan administration. We're proud to have assisted thousands of issuers in attaining their goal of driving performance with equity plans and securities offerings, without being bogged down in their administration. We're focused on the companies themselves, with the goal of simplifying equity and shareholder management so that our clients can focus on growing their business. This has always been and will always be our sole focus."

