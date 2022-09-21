Optoelectronics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 13.12 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 13.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increased demand for the sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles, improving global economic conditions have pushed the Optoelectronics Market to new heights.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Optoelectronics Market" By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle), By Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Application (Backlight Control, Convenience And Climate, Lighting, Position Sensors), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Optoelectronics Market size was valued at USD 4.66 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% from 2021 to 2028.

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

In May 2018 , OSRAM Licht has added to its expertise in semiconductor-based optical security technology by acquiring Vixar.

Product Launches and Product Expansions

In March 2018 , Expanding on its industry-leading gallium nitride (GaN) power portfolio, Texas Instruments announced two high-speed GaN field-effect transistor (FET) drivers to create more efficient, higher-performing designs in speed-critical applications such as light detection and ranging (LIDAR) and 5G radio-frequency (RF) envelope tracking.

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

In April 2018 , the lighting and electronics expert HELLA expanded its presence on the Chinese market by launching a new joint venture dealing in electronic components with the company Beijing HAINACHUAN Automotive Parts ( China ), which is part of the BAIC automotive group.

Global Optoelectronics Market Overview

Optoelectronics is the term for electrical devices that source, detect, and regulate light. The study and use of electrical systems and devices that source, detect, and control light are topics covered in the field of optoelectronics, which is a subfield of physics. The research relates to creating, producing, and researching electrical hardware equipment, such as fiber optic technologies and X-ray machines. Electricity is transformed into photons in these devices for a variety of uses, including telecommunication and medical imaging, among others.

The increased demand for the sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles have pushed the Optoelectronics Market to new heights. Consumers' general lifestyle has changed as the global economy improves. Consumer needs have altered in keeping with new lifestyles, resulting in a shift in their tastes as disposable income has increased. This has boosted global sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles. The primary highlights of the luxury car class include optoelectronic equipment such as LED lights, OLED and LED displays, and ambient lighting. These devices improve the vehicle's comfort and convenience. They not only improve visibility, but also create a pleasant ambience in the cabin, reducing driver tiredness and increasing vehicle safety. The Global Optoelectronics Market is being driven by this. Additionally, a rise in global demand is attributable to increased awareness of automobile safety.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Broadcom, Grupo Antolin, Hella, Koito Manufacturing, Koninklijke Philips, Magneti Marelli, Osram, Renesas, Stanley Electric, Vishay.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Optoelectronics Market On the basis of Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type, Application, and Geography.

Optoelectronics Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car



Light Commercial Vehicle



Truck



Bus

Optoelectronics Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle



Hybrid Electric Vehicle



Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle



Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Optoelectronics Market, by Application

Backlight Control



Convenience & Climate



Lighting



Position Sensors



Safety

Optoelectronics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

