Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors - Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2025: The High Cost of Technology is Hampering Growth

The "Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market Analysis Report By Product, By Disease Type (Retinal Disorders, Parkinson's Disease, Schizophrenia, Autism, Depression & Anxiety), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optogenetics actuators & sensors market size is expected to reach USD 584.73 million by 2025, exhibiting a 1.93% CAGR during the forecast period.

Extensive research in the field of neuroscience and ophthalmology is expected to boost market growth in the coming years. Key players are focusing majorly on research activities to study brain functions in various psychiatric and retinal disease states, which is anticipated to drive the sector.

Government organizations are providing funds to academic research institutions and individual researchers for advancements in the field of optogenetics. Moreover, various initiatives undertaken by international organizations such as WHO and NIH are anticipated to boost market growth. Various projects and initiatives initiated in the field of neuroscience are also promoting growth prospects.

In addition, ongoing investigations to improve signal sizes and responses and target specificity of subcellular membranes such as axon terminals, cell body, and dendrites in neuroscience are expected to support the growth of the segment. Rise in incidence of retinal and brain disorders are ultimately increasing demand for optogenetic actuators and sensors.

Furthermore, changing healthcare reforms and public-private collaborations among industrial players, government, and research institutions are expected to drive technological progressions in optogenetics. This, in turn, is anticipated to significantly boost the growth of the optogenetics actuators and sensors market over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Actuators are estimated to account for the largest revenue share owing to their increased usage in investigations related to neuroscience and ophthalmology

Sensors are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to technological advancements in optogenetics

Retinal disorders accounted for the largest revenue share owing to higher usage of optogenetic actuators and sensors in disease oriented studies. Rise in prevalence of various retinal and psychiatric disorders is also anticipated to boost the segment

North America dominated the market owing to government support, extensive research, local presence of substantial number of players, and well-established healthcare framework

is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to progressive industrialization and favorable government support Major players include Bruker; Circuit Therapeutics, Inc.; Gensight Biologics; AGTC; Prizmatix; Merck KGaA; Elliot Scientific Ltd; Coherent, Inc.; The Jackson Laboratory; Scientifica (Judges Scientific Plc Company); Addgene; Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co., Ltd. (SLOC); Noldus Information Technology; Thorlabs, Inc.; and Danaher

Companies are collaborating with academic institutions and private and public entities to accelerate developments in optogenetics

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.1.1 Purchased database:

1.1.2 Internal database

1.2 Data Analysis

1.3 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Growing use of optogenetics in the field of neuroscience

3.1.1.2 Government initiatives & funding opportunities

3.1.1.3 Rising burden of neurological & retinal disorders

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 High cost of technology

3.1.2.2 Ethical regulations for animal welfare

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Methods, 2016

3.3 Optogenetics Actuators & Sensors Market-SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Market Categorization: Products Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Optogenetic Actuators & Sensors Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Actuators

4.3 Sensors



Chapter 5 Market Categorization: Disease Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Optogenetic Actuators & Sensors Market: Disease Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Retinal Disorders

5.3 Parkinson's Disease

5.4 Anxiety & Depression

5.5 Autism

5.6 Schizophrenia

5.7 Others



Chapter 6 Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product & Disease Type

6.1 Global Optogenetics Actuators & Sensors Market Share by Region, 2016 & 2025

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 List of Companies

7.2 Market Participation Categorization

7.3 Company Profiles



Elliot Scientific Ltd.

Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd. (SLOC)

GenSight Biologic SA

Danaher

Cohorent, Inc.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Prizmatix Ltd.

Bruker

Scientifica, A Judges Scientific plc Company

Addgene

The Jackson Laboratory

Noldus Information Technology

Merck KGaA

AGTC

Circuit Therapeutics, Inc.

