Optoma Breaks New Ground with High Brightness, 1080p HD Laser Gaming and Entertainment Projectors

Compact, Flexible Game Time Companion: Optoma GT1090HDR With an incredible 4,200 lumens, 300,000:1 contrast ratio and 0.50:1 short throw ratio, the compact, high brightness Optoma GT1090HDR brings cinematic experiences to space-constrained environments. Offering powerful 4K input, HDR10 and Hybrid-Log Gamma (HLG) color compatibility, the GT1090HDR produces rich lifelike color and amazing contrast for truly immersive experiences. A DuraCore laser light source ensures up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation in Eco mode, and built-in auto keystone and four corner correction provide flexible image adjustments for easy installation. Featuring a variety of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.0 and VGA, along with a built-in 10-watt speaker, the GT1090HDR easily connects to a variety of gaming consoles, media players and additional entertainment sources.

Action-Packed, Big Screen Gaming: Optoma HZ39HDR

The Optoma HZ39HDR brings games, live action sports and movies to life in a massive 300-inch, full HD 1080p image. With 4,000 lumens and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio, as well as 4K input compatibility and Rec. 709 color coverage, the HZ39HDR delivers stunning image performance with detailed, crisp visuals. Designed with a compact form factor, built-in vertical keystone correction and a 1.3x optical zoom, the HZ39HDR delivers flexible installation options.

Optoma GT1090HDR and HZ39HDR additional specifications:

Dimensions: 13.26" x 4.8" x 10.5"

Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080)

Brightness: GT1090HDR: 4,200 lumens; HZ39HDR: 4,000 lumens

Contrast Ratio: 300,000:1 with Extreme Black enabled

4K UHD input with HDMI 2.0

UHD input with HDMI 2.0 Light Source: DuraCore Laser

Light Source Life: Up to 30,000 hours of operation in Eco mode

Audio: 2 x 10W speakers

Blu-Ray 3D support

Enhanced Gaming Mode - 16ms at 1080p 60Hz & 8ms at 1080p 120Hz (Firmware update available early Q2)

"Optoma's market leadership in the consumer home theater sector is largely due to its ability to design projectors that leverage the latest innovations and technologies to deliver the high quality entertainment experiences consumers are seeking," said Maria Repole, head of marketing, Optoma Technology, Inc. "As our first laser gaming projectors, the Optoma GT1090HDR and Optoma HZ39HDR raise the bar on projection and gaming performance, providing users with best in class picture quality and gaming action."

Big Screen Cinematic and Gaming Experiences: Optoma HD28HDR

Optoma also announced today the bright 3,600 lumen 1080p Optoma HD28HDR, designed to produce stunning cinematic and gaming experiences with outstanding color and contrast. The Optoma HD28HDR features a built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultra fast 8.4ms response time for fast-paced gaming, as well as an integrated Game Display Mode that boosts shadows and dark scenes for greater visibility of impending obstacles. The Optoma HD28HDR also offers an HDMI 2.0 input with HDCP 2.2 connectivity for compatibility with 4K UHD and HDR video sources, and HDMI-link support ensures easy control of the projector and connected devices with a single remote.

Availability and Pricing:

The Optoma GT1090HDR is available for purchase now through Optoma authorized dealers for an estimated street price of $1,399 .

is available for purchase now through Optoma authorized dealers for an estimated street price of . The Optoma HZ39HDR is available for purchase now through Optoma authorized dealers for estimated street price of $1,199 .

is available for purchase now through Optoma authorized dealers for estimated street price of . The Optoma HD28HDR is available for purchase now through Optoma authorized dealers for an estimated street price of $649 .

