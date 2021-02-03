Optoma Introduces World's First Short Throw 7,000 Lumens Fixed Lens Laser Projector

Following Optoma's award-winning ZU720T**, the ZU720TST projector offers the main features and benefits of its predecessor, including high brightness, color precision and quiet operation, while offering a short throw alternative, making it an ideal solution for a variety of end-user scenarios and professional environments, such as short throw digital signage in corridors, edge blending and projection mapping, simulation, and immersive installations.

A first of its kind, the ZU720TST is 4K and HDR compatible and features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, producing lifelike visuals with rich detail and bright colors. Designed to meet the demand for high brightness products that do not require interchangeable lenses, the ZU720TST offers a fixed, telecentric lens design with full motorized lens-shift and 1.26x motorized zoom and focus, delivering the same flexibility of interchangeable lens solutions at an affordable price-point. Supporting continuous 24-hour operation and featuring built-in edge-blending, warping and four-corner correction, as well as 360-degree and portrait installation modes, the ZU720TST provides superior versatility to accommodate even the most complex installations. Weighing only 28 pounds, which is less than half the weight of similar products on the market, the ZU720TST projector can be ceiling mounted from several feet away from a wall or display surface for seamless setups.

Engineered with DuraCore technology, the ZU720TST features a dust-resistant IP5X certified optical engine for 24/7 operation capabilities, offering true maintenance-free projection for up to 30,000 hours of powerful performance in Eco mode.

"Building on the success of the ZU720T, we are thrilled to expand our line of DuraCore laser ProScene projectors with the ZU720TST, which will further address the various needs of our ProAV customers," shared James Fursse, Technical Product Manager at Optoma. "With its short throw, fully motorized zoom, focus and lens shift, along with a compact chassis and several versatile installation capabilities, the ZU720TST is ideal for simple, one-person installations and perfect for areas where space or accessibility may be limited."

ZU720TST key features:

WUXGA native resolution (1920 x 1200)

Brightness: 7,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1 with extreme black enabled

Color: HDR compatibility

Throw ratio: 0.75-0-0.95:1

Light Source: DuraCore laser with up to 30,000 hours of operation (Eco mode)

Image size: Up to 300"

Flexible installation features - 1.26x zoom, 24/7, 360-degree and portrait mode operation, built-in edge-blending, warping, full motorized lens shift and four-corner correction

I/Os: 3x HDMI, HDBaseT, VGA, 3D Sync in and out, 12V trigger, LAN, RS-232 control and 2x 10W speakers

The Optoma ProScene ZU720TST is available for $5,999 through authorized dealers and distributors. For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product-details/zu720tst.

*Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2020, for projectors, +500 lumens

**The Optoma ZU720T was awarded a "2020 Best of the Year Awards" from Projector Central

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

SOURCE Optoma Technology

