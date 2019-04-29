Optoma NuForce and Drop Announce Drop + NuForce MOVE True Wireless IEMs

When designing the MOVE IEMs, NuForce leveraged third party analysis of 3D scans of over 1,000 ears to optimally design the most secure and comfortable IEMs. Their sleek all-black enclosures are ergonomically designed with weight balance closer to a user's ear, resulting in a more reliable fit. Featuring Knowles Balanced Armature Drivers, the MOVE IEMs deliver remarkable clarity and full-range sound, seldom heard on truly wireless or traditional wireless neckband earphones.

The MOVE IEMs utilize Bluetooth 5.0 technology, as well as the latest AAC audio codec support to provide superior sound quality and low latency with iOS, Mac OS and Android Oreo devices. With the ability to decode AAC files natively without any unnecessary format conversions, the MOVE IEMs deliver better sound quality with AAC sources like Apple Music and YouTube. Conveniently located earpiece buttons easily control media playback and initiate virtual assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant.

Along with up to six hours of battery life from the MOVE IEMs, the charging case provides three extra charges for 18 additional hours of listening and calls. If you're short on time, the MOVE IEMs also offer quick-charge technology to give an extra hour of listening after a 15-minute charge. An LED light indicates the case's battery capacity and charging status, and the case and IEMs are easily rechargeable with a USB-C charger.

Key specs include:

Bluetooth: 5.0

Bluetooth profiles: HSP v1.2, HFP v1.6, A2DP v1.3, AVRCP v1.6

Codecs: SBC, AAC

Driver type: Knowles full-range balanced armature

Connector type: Bluetooth wireless

Frequency response: 20 Hz–20 kHz

Impedance: 22 ohms

Sensitivity: 101 dB +/- 3 dB at 1 kHz

Microphone sensitivity: -42 dB +/- 3 dB

Wireless range: Up to 33 ft ( 10 m )

) Battery life: Up to 6 hours, with an additional 18 hours with charging case

Weight of IEMs: 0.44 oz (12.5 g)

Weight of charging case: 2 oz (56.7 g)

"The MOVE IEMs are designed to deliver an audiophile experience meant for everyone, with unparalleled clarity, soundstage and tonal balance," said Jyri Jokirinta, senior manager of NuForce audio at Optoma Technology. "We are excited to be partnering with Drop in this unique collaboration of true wireless audio."

"We're excited to be launching our new brand with the Drop + NuForce MOVE," said Will Bright, Vice President of Product Development at Drop. "The MOVE IEMs are a fantastic product for both audiophiles as well as people who are new to the Bluetooth IEM experience, as they offer high quality sound and connectivity at a great value."

The Drop + NuForce MOVE comes with multiple sets of single and bi-flange silicone ear tips, a charging case and micro USB charging cable. The IEMs are available for purchase today on Drop.com for $90.

About Optoma Technology

Optoma Technology is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning video and audio products for the home and on-the-go. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma and NuForce products deliver stunning crystal-clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability at market-leading prices. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit: www.optoma.com

About Drop

Drop is a product company that uniquely uses data and insights from enthusiasts to create and curate innovative products that fuel passion. With new, diverse products featured every day, Drop empowers people across the globe to find and allow their interests, learn, share, shop and participate in product development. Popular Drop categories include audio, tech, apparel, outdoors, and cooking. Founded in 2012, Drop is home to more than 6.9 million members. Drop is available on Drop.com and the Drop app for iPhone and Android smartphones.

