Optometrics Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ : DYSL ) today announced that its Optometrics subsidiary achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for both its manufacturing locations in Ayer and Littleton, MA. Optometrics offers Wavelength Selection Solutions for the Ultraviolet (UV) and Infrared (IR) spectrum by designing and manufacturing optical assemblies, components, & instruments for aerospace & defense, life sciences, environmental applications, industrial engineering, healthcare, safety & security.

ISO 9001:2015 is the latest version of the well-recognized international standard that specifies requirements for a company-wide Quality Management System (QMS). It establishes an effective quality management program for manufacturing companies and helps organizations consistently meet the needs of customers and other key stakeholders in both the delivery and continuous improvement of products and services. This independent certification validates Optometrics' commitment to quality and reaffirms its thoroughly documented quality process. ISO 9001 is leading measure of a company's manufacturing standards in the world today.

"This is an important milestone for Dynasil," said Peter Sulick, Dynasil's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "This certification demonstrates our rigorous quality standards and commitment to continuously improve our business processes. Quality and on-time delivery remain our highest priority and I am proud to say that we excel at both. This is reflected in our repeat business and high customer satisfaction ratings."

"The ISO 9001:2015 certification illustrates Optometrics' commitment to quality, service, and continuous improvement" said Gary Bishop, EVP of Photonics. "The new standard is not just an enhancement of the old quality management system, but a transformational business management system based on numerous quality management principles. The expectation is for top management to provide leadership, focus & measurement with a customer-centric approach. The new ISO 9001;2015 certification enables Optometrics to deliver at the highest levels of quality and efficiency. The certification will be an essential ingredient in our constant pursuit to deliver innovative, high quality and customer-focused products & services."





Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ : DYSL ) is a recognized leader in scintillation materials for radiation detection and imaging, in customized optical coatings, and in optical components for the photonics industry. The company possesses broad and in-depth know-how in synthetic crystal development and manufacturing, optical thin-film coating processes, diffraction gratings and wavelength selection. Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Mass., Minn., NY, NJ and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue" or similar terms, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated or predicted include, without limitation, our ability to develop and commercialize our products, the size and growth of the potential markets for our products and our ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our products, general economic conditions, costs and availability of raw materials and management information systems, our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, competition, the loss of key management personnel, litigation, the effect of governmental regulatory developments, the availability of financing sources, our ability to identify and execute on acquisition opportunities and integrate such acquisitions into our business, and seasonality, as well as the uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

