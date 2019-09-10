Optus Selects Hughes JUPITER System to Enable Satellite Services throughout Australia

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that Optus Satellite has selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System as its satellite platform to offer next generation services to its customers. The companies signed a multi-year master services agreement, under which Optus Satellite will purchase JUPITER System equipment to: extend 3G and 4G services; lay the foundation for 5G; power enterprise services such as satellite news gathering; and deliver mobility services for maritime vessels – all throughout Australia and New Zealand.

"We selected the JUPITER System as our 'platform of the future,' because it gives us the reach and scale that we need to bring advanced services to customers everywhere, cost-effectively and with optimal network performance," said Nick Leake, head of satellite networks, Optus. "To serve as many Australians as possible, satellite forms an essential link in our network – whether for consumer or business applications – and the JUPITER System will help us deliver the reach and scale we need to support our customers."

"Whether across Australia or across the Americas, the network must reach everywhere for people and businesses to reap the social and economic benefits of being connected – and satellite is the ideal way to extend those networks," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, senior vice president and general manager, International Division, Hughes. "With the JUPITER System, Optus can offer services in areas that are impossible – or prohibitively expensive – to reach using traditional terrestrial means, such as fiber, cable or microwave."

Hughes JUPITER™ System, the market-leading satellite networking solution, backhauls all generations of cellular technologies. A high-performance platform, the JUPITER System delivers 300 Mbps throughput per terminal with acceleration supporting 16,000 simultaneous TCP sessions. Employing the DVB-S2X standard for highly efficient use of satellite bandwidth, the platform saves up to 60% of satellite bandwidth with integrated 4G/LTE optimization. The JUPITER System supports applications such as broadband Internet access, Community Wi-Fi hotspots and in-flight connectivity services, in addition to cellular backhaul.

For more information about the Hughes JUPITER System, please visit: https://www.hughes.com/technologies/broadband-satellite-systems/jupiter-system

For an infographic about the Hughes JUPITER System and cellular backhaul by satellite, please visit: https://www.hughes.com/sites/hughes.com/files/2019-06/Hughes%E2%80%93Cellular%20Backhaul_061019.pdf

About Optus

Optus is the second largest provider of telecommunications services in Australia. As a fully integrated telecommunications provider to more than 10 million customers, Optus delivers a comprehensive range of telecommunications products and services including: mobile and fixed line telephony; broadband services; multimedia entertainment and technology services; satellite services; and converged business telecommunications applications and solutions. The Optus 4G network provides coverage to 97.3% of the Australian population and Optus recently launched its 5G network. Optus Sport broadcasts elite European football and provides customers with live and on demand content, along with expert analysis and highlights. Optus extended its Premier League rights and acquired the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Nations League.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com . Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hughes.com

