Opulent Cloud and Phonesuite Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Cloud-Based Call Center Solutions

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore-based Opulent Cloud today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Phonesuite . The two industry-leading companies are teaming up to integrate their services for call centers, and businesses looking to utilize hosted IP PBX systems.

With the increase in organizations trending toward cloud-based phone solutions, the move positions both companies to capitalize on their core service offerings with a combined product. In the partnership, Phonesuite's proprietary ACD and IP PBX software solutions will be hosted and supported by Opulent Cloud.

"We are very excited to partner with Opulent Cloud," said Phonesuite CEO Frank Melville. "Opulent has been a power-user and reseller of our software products for many years. So, it makes perfect sense (for our call center customers) to combine Opulent's white-glove managed services and provide them a cloud-hosted offering."

"Phonesuite's products have been an integral part of our IP telephony offerings," said Opulent Cloud CEO Desmond Stinnie. "We are very much looking forward to providing excellent managed services to all Phonesuite call center and IP PBX software customers."

In the partnership, Phonesuite will continue to provide all services and support for its hospitality customers. While Opulent will lead the efforts for new customer sales, and existing customer service & support for Phonesuite call center customers.

About Phonesuite

For over 25 years, Phonesuite has been the proven choice for modern, open-architected integrated hotel communications. Now serving over 5,500 hotels, our products, combined with our nationwide dealer support and engineering expertise, create reliable communication solutions that meet or exceed all hotel requirements. For more information, visit www.Phonesuite.com.

About Opulent Cloud

Opulent Cloud is a leading managed cloud computing company based in Baltimore. Opulent is a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) servicing government and private enterprises delivering managed cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), as well as a suite of managed services & software-as-a-service (SaaS) products. Opulent Cloud currently has two cloud deployments serving domestic & international clients – Miami, FL and Dallas, TX. For more information, including all the services Opulent Cloud provides, please visit www.opulentcloud.co.

Media Contacts

Phonesuite: marketing@phonesuite.com

Opulent Cloud: Colleen Geisen (443) 200-1720

SOURCE Opulent Cloud

Related Links

http://www.opulentcloud.co

