Opus Agency Adds Experiential Industry Leader as Chief Creative Officer

Trinanes comes to Opus after more than 20 years in the experiential and advertising industry crafting creative vision for leading brands including Under Armour, Pepsi, Jeep, MINI, and Bud Light. In addition to his innovative client work, Trinanes played an integral role in the building of diverse, highly effective creative teams.

"Opus has been on my radar for a long time—I know I'm joining the team at an exciting time in the agency's evolution," Trinanes said. "Opus is committed to being creative-led, and I'm excited to help define what that means for the company, and for our clients." Prior to joining Opus, Trinanes spent more than 10 years at George P. Johnson, most recently as Senior Vice President of Creative for the agency. Before that, Trinanes founded and led boutique advertising agency T2.

Trinanes will also work closely with Mia Choi, Chief Creative Officer for MAS Event + Design, the standalone experiential company acquired by Opus in 2018. This creative collaboration will aim to identify additional opportunities for innovative solutions for both Opus and MAS clients.

"John and Mia will make a powerful, dynamic combination that will help position Opus as a creative leader in the industry. I couldn't be more excited about the team," said Jeff Stelmach, Opus President.

ABOUT OPUS AGENCY

Opus Agency is a strategic events and experiential marketing adviser to some of the world's most influential brands. We partner with our clients to create remarkable events around the world, tying unforgettable experiences to unmistakable business results. Every idea we implement is guided by our passion to drive our customers' business success. Opus specializes in building fully integrated, highly effective teams to support our clients in the execution of their most critical events and experiential campaigns. Opus Agency has more than 450 employees across the U.S., and is a portfolio company of private equity firm, Growth Catalyst Partners.

Learn more at www.opusagency.com.

