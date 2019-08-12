Opus Agency Bolsters Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of Clarity Creative

Clarity, founded in 2002, supports marketing and experiential initiatives for some of the most influential brands in the world. They offer capabilities in content development, storytelling, dynamic video production, scriptwriting, keynotes, animation, and photography to their high-tech clientele.

As part of Opus, Clarity's team of strategists, producers, designers, and creatives will continue to offer the industry-leading level of service and innovation for which they have come to be known and extend these capabilities to a broader stable of clientele. Additionally, this integration will bolster Clarity's offerings with a global network of resources and talent across all aspects of events and experiences. The purchase of Clarity Creative is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions and hires made by Opus to deepen its creative offering.

"Bringing the creatives at Clarity into the fold at Opus is a bold move that underscores the creative vision of the agency as a whole," said John Trinanes, Chief Creative Officer for Opus. "Personally, I can't wait to tap into Clarity's creativity on our clients' programs. I think people will be blown away by what we're able to imagine as a team."

"Throughout this acquisition process, I have been consistently impressed by the complementary nature of our two companies," said Bill Welter, founder and Executive Creative Director for Clarity. "The collaborative atmosphere, creatively led approach, and a pervasive culture of innovation are shared across both organizations. I'm excited to see where we go from here." Welter will join the agency leadership team for Opus.

About Opus Agency

Opus Agency is a strategic experiential marketing advisor to some of the world's most influential brands. We partner with our clients to create remarkable events around the world, tying unforgettable experiences to unmistakable business results. Every idea we implement is guided by our passion to drive our customers' business success. In the dynamic world of event marketing, Opus specializes in building fully integrated, highly effective teams to support our clients in the execution of their most critical events and experiential campaigns. We have spent 25 years hiring and retaining some of the industry's most effective, creative leaders to support this model. Opus Agency has more than 450 employees and is a portfolio company of private equity firm, Growth Catalyst Partners. To learn more, visit www.opusagency.com.

