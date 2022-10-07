Opus expands its global footprint with a brand-new development and delivery center in Hyderabad

A world leader in payments technology and transformative solutions, Opus demonstrates its commitment to its growing customer base and industry partners with a new office in Hyderabad, India.

PUNE, India, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted payments modernization provider, Opus, today announced the opening of its new office in Hyderabad India. The office space is located at Divyasree Omega, Kondapur, Hyderabad, and doubles up as a development and delivery hub.

Known for its excellence in payment solutions and with a 25-year legacy, the company points to its expansion as indicative of its significant growth within the global payments ecosystem.

On the opening of the new office, TM Praveen, CEO of Opus stated, "As a part of our continued global expansion strategy and the tremendous success we have witnessed in recent years, we are happy to be opening our doors in Hyderabad. This new facility reinforces our presence in the region and reflects our decade-long commitment to our clients and industry partners."

The company is gearing up to help its clients usher in the next era of payments modernization and digital transformation by expanding its solution offerings around DevOps, Cloud, API, data, and security. Opus is also actively ramping up its hiring efforts with the aim to increase the headcount by 40% across product engineering, sales, and support teams.

Commenting on this, Praveen added, "We are confident that our new facility will help our teams serve our growing customer base better and work closely with them to achieve long-term growth. We're looking to the future with excitement and great optimism as we continue to see massive potential for growth. By taking a digital-first approach, we are helping our clients accelerate payments modernization and make extensive progress in their digital transformation roadmaps."

