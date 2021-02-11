Opus Interactive expands multicloud services across AWS, GCP and Azure with Scality RING and Zenko Open Source

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced today that Opus Interactive, a cloud, colocation and IT services company, is using Scality RING and Zenko to deliver enhanced services, including data management across multicloud infrastructure, backup-as-a-service and more.

Opus Interactive sought a solution that could meet increased customer demand for more flexible, highly available and secure storage operations across multiple clouds. Three-quarters of Opus customers are in highly regulated industries with strict data compliance requirements, including telecommunications, healthcare and finance. These customers also need to access that data more frequently than cold storage allows – and they need an affordable way to do so.

The Scality RING gives Opus Interactive a proven storage platform in its data centers with the scale and flexibility of S3 object storage along with the features and compatibility of multiple file access protocols such as NFS and SMB. Now, Opus offers a storage service that customers are accustomed to in public cloud settings with the added ability to control where the data resides to monitor utilization from a capacity, bandwidth and security standpoint.

Opus Interactive can now offer its customers:

Multicloud compatibility: Zenko provides data management capability across a preferred cloud of choice, including the Opus cloud, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Public Cloud. This gives customers a true multicloud storage experience. It also helps avoid vendor lock-in and provides a turnkey, secure data storage solution that easily directs data to make this a reality.

With Scality RING and Zenko, Opus Interactive's customers have a single, integrated solution for managing and optimizing data stored in the cloud and on-premises. Additional disaster recovery and backup: With this new offering from Scality and Opus, customers now have extreme freedom of choice and flexibility to meet any backup disaster recovery need and maintain business continuity. Customers get multicloud extensibility for backup based on their specific requirement. The solution offers native support for critical ransomware and data protection/recovery with Veeam and other backup vendors.

Shannon Hulbert, CEO, Opus Interactive, said: "We needed to expand our storage service to create a solution that met compliance, retrieval, interoperability and performance needs of our customers' high-compliance workloads. We also wanted to strengthen our position as a hub for hybrid and multicloud solutions. Scality fit the criteria we were looking for — both technologically and culturally. Scality's commitment to service and innovation matches the way we approach delivery in our organization."

Greg DiFraia, general manager, Americas, Scality, said: "Opus has a 20+ year track record of helping customers solve complex data management challenges, and we are excited to expand with them. Customers know that there is no singular cloud for all, so having a solution that helps customers execute in a multicloud world is essential. Leveraging the right cloud, for the right data, at the right time with no 'cloud lock-in', while also meeting security and compliance requirements, is something we are very excited to deliver through our partnership."

About Scality

Scality® builds a market-leading, software-defined file and object platform designed for on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to compete in a data-driven economy. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com or subscribe to our company blog SOLVED .

