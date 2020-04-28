Opus Nebula Appoints Jonathan Clark as Non-executive Director

LONDON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Nebula is pleased to announce that Jonathan Clark has joined the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.

Jonathan Clark comments: "I'm extremely excited to join Opus Nebula at this stage in its history, having closely watched the firm grow from start-up to become one of the leading providers of client and fund reporting solutions to the investment management industry. From the outset, I was impressed by the way Opus Nebula challenged the traditional operating model by offering a highly automated, cloud-based service to help firms improve their investment reporting and achieve much greater efficiency at a lower overall cost."

Jonathan has extensive experience of building and nurturing successful service-oriented companies in the investment management sector. Having founded Citisoft in 1986, he grew the company into a leading trans-Atlantic consulting firm for the buy-side. When Citisoft was acquired by Tech Mahindra in 2005, Jonathan led the integration and went on to head up Tech Mahindra's Financial Services division.

Andrew Sherlock, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Opus Nebula, comments: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Jonathan to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. He is highly regarded within the investment management sector and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge across all aspects of the industry. We are delighted that Jonathan is joining us and we look forward to his valuable contribution in growing our company and developing the Board's strategic vision."

About Opus Nebula (www.opus-nebula.com)

Opus Nebula provides Reporting as a Service® to asset managers, wealth managers and asset servicers. Reporting as a Service is a complete end-to-end client and fund reporting solution and provides a highly user-friendly interface to control and manage the entire reporting process. Hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud for capacity, security and resilience, and with automated best practice workflows, Reporting as a Service provides business users with direct control over the entire end-to-end reporting process. The Opus Nebula model allows for fixed on-boarding costs and a pay-per-use production model. The "as a service" model significantly shortens elapsed time to go-live, reduces project and operational risk, and lowers the overall total cost of ownership. Data feeds and final reports are precisely and simply configured to clients' exact content, layout and branding requirements.

