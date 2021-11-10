Opus One Studios and Code of Support Foundation Release Graphical Story of America's Veterans

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus One Studios, publisher of creative products supporting worthy causes, announced today the release of a graphical novel-style publication to support the Education & Engagement program of the Code of Support Foundation by telling the story of America's Veterans and introduce readers to America's armed forces.

Cover of "Johnny Vet, America's Original Superhero," the graphical Story of America's Veterans.

The booklet, titled "Johnny Vet, America's Original Superhero," is written for young readers but can serve as a resource for the entire family. While targeted primarily at middle school children, the initial pages are appropriate for younger elementary students and the later pages will be informative for high school students and adults.

"Our Education & Engagement program is aimed at bridging the civilian-military divide that is a bi-product of our all-volunteer military," said Kristina Kaufmann, CEO and co-founder of Code of Support Foundation. "Fewer than 1% of Americans serve in uniform today. The vast majority of the other 99% have no-one in their family serving, and they may not even know someone who is serving," she continued. "This booklet is intended to help them understand the military, and what service and sacrifice are all about."

"Johnny Vet is the 'Everyman' of America's veterans throughout our history, and his counterpart, Jane, is the 'Everywoman,'" said MG (Ret) Alan Salisbury, co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Code of Support Foundation, and also CEO of the publisher, Opus One Studios. "They represent the millions of American men and women who, from 1775 to the present, have kept America strong and free."

This is not the first appearance of Johnny and Jane Vet in support of Code of Support Foundation. The West Point Alumni Glee Club created a musical production, "Johnny Vet: Freedom Isn't Free" in 2017 to tell the story of America's veterans in music. A second production of the show was mounted by Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, VA, in 2019 as part of their performing arts series.

Additional information on the graphic booklet (and the musical) is available on the web site, www.johnnyvet.com. The booklet, retail priced at $3.99, is available for sale on the Opus One e-commerce site, opusonestudios.com.

The publication is available to teachers and educational institutions free of charge. Full details and an educator request form are also available at www.johnnyvet.com. This offer has been made possible thanks to ROI Training, Inc. of New York, sponsor of the first printing of this Johnny Vet publication.

As with all Opus One Studios products, all profits realized from "Johnny Vet" will benefit a selected charity, in this case the Code of Support Foundation in Alexandria, VA.

About Opus One Studios: Opus One Studios is a publisher of multi-media products, including music, books and games. It is a philanthropic venture which donates 100% of its profits to selected "worthy causes." All profits from the Johnny Vet project are donated to the Code of Support Foundation in Alexandria, VA. More information is available at www.opusonestudios.com.

About Code of Support Foundation: Code of Support Foundation provides essential and critical one on one assistance to struggling service members, veterans, and their families with the most complex needs. We are dedicated to leveraging the nation's full spectrum of resources to ensure all members of military, veterans, and families receive the support services they need, and through their collective sacrifice, have earned. More information is available at codeofsupport.org.

About ROI Training: ROI Training delivers customized technology and management training solutions to large corporations and government agencies around the world. At ROI, we strive to provide business professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to increase work performance and drive greater return on investment for the global customers we support. www.roitraining.com.

