Opus Publishes its Annual Report for 2018
Apr 15, 2019, 02:43 ET
STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus' annual report for 2018 is available on the company website: www.opus.global.
A printed copy can be ordered via ir@opus.se.
Gothenburg, April 15, 2019
Opus Group AB (publ)
For additional information, please contact:
Lothar Geilen, CEO
Tel: +46 31 748 34 00
E-mail: lothar.geilen@opus.se
Helene Carlson
Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: +46 765 25 84 93
E-mail: helene.carlson@opus.se
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/opus-group/r/opus-publishes-its-annual-report-for-2018,c2788314
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Opus Group
Share this article