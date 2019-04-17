OPW Introduces Innovative New 14 Series Nozzles for a Cleaner Fueling Experience

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, is proud to introduce the all-new 14 Series family of diesel- and gasoline-dispensing nozzles, engineered to deliver a cleaner fueling experience. The new OPW 14 Series family of nozzles features patented diesel-capture spout technology for diesel nozzles and, for conventional gasoline fueling nozzles, free-draining, true dripless-spout technology.

"Our new 14 Series nozzles are designed to help marketers use a clean site as a competitive advantage," said Ed Kammerer, Director of Marketing and Global Product Strategy for OPW. "Our research has shown that customers will choose a clean station and, more specifically, a clean fueling nozzle over price. Who wants diesel fuel on their hands or gasoline on their shoes?"

The initial rollout of the 14 Series family is comprised of the following two nozzles:

OPW CARB-Certified 14E ECO Dripless Gasoline Nozzle: This 14E CARB (California Air Resource Board) ECO (Enhanced Conventional) self-service nozzle is cULus-listed and features patented free-draining dripless-spout technology. The 14E is designed with an interlock to meet CARB requirements for dripless nozzles. This makes it the first CARB-approved conventional nozzle and the only true third-party-approved dripless conventional nozzle in the industry. The 14E dripless nozzle is also the most environmentally friendly conventional nozzle on the market. Other dripless nozzles simply capture fuel in the spout after fueling. This captured fuel is then allowed to evaporate and enter the air as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) – or, more simply, air pollution. The 14E's free-draining dripless spout ensures all fuel ends up in the vehicle and not on the ground or in the air.

"The 14 Series represents one of the most unique cleaner-fueling innovations introduced since the invention of the automatic shutoff nozzle," added Kammerer. "This series is truly defining what's next for the future of fueling."

For more information on OPW's 14 Series family of nozzles, please visit OPWclean14.com.

About OPW Retail Fueling:

OPW Retail Fueling is defining what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail fueling industry. Specifically, OPW Retail Fueling makes aboveground and below ground fuel-handling products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial fuel markets. OPW Retail Fueling is part of OPW, a leading equipment manufacturer in the retail fueling, fluid-handling and car-wash industries. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn how OPW Retail Fueling is defining what's next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

