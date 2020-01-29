Ora Organic Debuts Beauty Supplement Line with Four New Products

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2020, Ora Organic is launching four organic, plant-based, beauty supplements. The company created these products to address four common beauty struggles: hormone control, sleep deprivation, sun-damaged skin and irritated skin.

Alongside acclaimed products, Beyoutiful (Skin, Hair & Nail Vitamin) and Aloe Gorgeous (Plant-based Collagen-boosting Powder), these four new products complete Ora Organic's first full beauty line:

Launching Feb 17: Good Skin Day helps restore skin hydration and calm stressed skin. Key organic ingredients are turmeric extract, amla, mangosteen, grape seed extract, elderberry, and milk thistle.





Launching Feb 17: Sun-kissed helps protect against further sun damage and skin discoloration caused by sun damage. Key organic ingredients are astaxanthin, olive extract, apple powder, beetroot, and carotenoids.





Launching Feb 17: You're a Knockout supports stress relief and restful sleep. Key organic ingredients are tart cherry, Siberian ginseng, lemon balm, passionflower, and Valerian root.





Launch Date TBA: Hormonious promotes a healthy hormone balance to encourage vibrant skin and hair and reduce hormonal acne. Key organic ingredients are acerola extract, burdock root, maca, ashwagandha, cordyceps, and holy basil.



Consumers can pick the product that best fits their needs, or use all four together, to further customize their self-care regimen. "The beauty industry is great at covering things up. From foundation to eyeshadow, it's easy to get by, but covering up can make it hard to address the root of a skin problem," Co-founder and CMO Erica Bryers notes. "We created this ingestible beauty line to help people feel confident in their own skin in the most natural way possible.''

Each new beauty product provides a 1-month supply of capsules and is packaged in glass bottles surrounded by boxes made from recycled materials. Three of the four new products will be available February 17, 2020, on www.ora.organic with Hormonious launching at a later date. Ora Organic ships throughout the US, to Canada, Australia, and the UK. Interested in receiving a sample or more information? Email Ora Organic at press@ora.organic.

About Ora Organic

Ora Organic is an organic, vegan supplement company in Austin, Texas. Created by and for healthy foodies, Ora Organic is on a mission to replace synthetic supplements with real ingredients for sustainable nutrition. Their lines include products that support fitness, gut, holistic, beauty, and general health. For more information, please visit www.ora.organic or contact press@ora.organic.

