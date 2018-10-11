Oracle Adds Seasoned Technology Company to Eagle Ford Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Oracle Oil and Gas LLC (Oracle Oil and Gas) a wholly owned subsidiary of Oracle Energy Corp. ("Oracle") (TSX.V: OEC) (Frankfurt: O2E) announces that it has engaged Blade Energy Partners of Dallas and Houston to provide design work for their planned Eagle Ford wells.

Blade Energy Partners is an independent technical petroleum consultancy firm with deep experience in geophysics, petrophysics, geology, reservoir engineering, reservoir simulation, drilling, completions and production. Blade has significant experience in the Eagle Ford having worked on projects in the play for public and private operators. The scope of work Blade is performing for Oracle Oil and Gas includes reservoir modeling, spacing evaluation, frac design and well design.

Blade has been working on the Oracle Eagle Ford project since early July 2018 and a final report is expected this month. This work will maximize the opportunity for early success and maximum recovery.

Chairman and CEO, Darrell McKenna commented, "I have known the people of Blade for much of my career and I am very comfortable that we are getting the best Eagle Ford engineering work available. We will have the design work necessary to drill, complete and produce successful wells and we look forward to spudding Oracle's first Eagle Ford well in the first quarter of 2019."

About Oracle Energy Corp.

Oracle Energy Corp. (TSX.V: OEC) (Frankfurt: O2E) is an oil and gas development company focused on acquiring development assets in North America and with a current focus in the Texas Eagle Ford.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

