Oracle Again a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, Oracle was named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)" report.

iPaaS offerings are crucial for the modern enterprise to adopt hybrid digital transformation strategies, making this recognition a testament to Oracle's continued success in delivering value to its large enterprise customers.

"Successfully transforming into a digital business requires putting into place the foundation of agile connectivity spanning any combination of cloud-native and on-premises," said Bruce Tierney, director of product marketing for Integration, Oracle. "Being recognized as a Leader for the third year in a row demonstrates our ability to help customers innovate now and in the future."

According to the report, Oracle's strong global presence is a major benefit for end users. Oracle's broad network enables them to use Oracle Integration Cloud locally, whether directly or through Oracle's SaaS and PaaS channels, almost anywhere in the world. Its offerings in PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS technology sectors make Oracle one of the most cohesive and versatile enterprise iPaaS suites on the market.

Oracle's iPaaS services include Oracle Integration Cloud and Oracle SOA Cloud Service and eliminate barriers between business applications through a combination of machine learning, embedded best-practice guidance, pre-built integration, and process automation. Oracle Integration Cloud is an easy to use and powerful integration platform targeting ad hoc integrators with tools such as process automation, while Oracle SOA Cloud delivers a high-control platform for specialist integrators. With more than 100 adapters, customers can quickly integrate and scale Oracle, third-party, and on-premises applications, APIs, people and devices. Additionally, Oracle has many other cross-PaaS offerings that can be combined with Oracle's iPaaS services to deliver greater productivity. Those services include data integration to support real-time data streaming, batch data processing, and enterprise data quality and governance; Oracle API Platform Cloud Service for API first design and management; and Oracle Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Service for IoT integration. Oracle API Platform Cloud, leveraging the unique API-first design tool from Apiary that is used by over 300,000 developers and 400,000 APIs, is designed to eliminate the complexities associated with transforming on-premises API solutions into the cloud so companies can thrive in the digital economy.

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner's 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service" here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

