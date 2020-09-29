Oracle and Sprinklr Help Organizations Enhance Marketing and Customer Service

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced new integrations between Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) and Sprinklr, a Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for modern enterprises, that will help organizations deliver personalized and connected experiences for customers. The new integrations help marketers reach audiences on social media and other messaging channels at any point in the customer journey and help customer service professionals resolve service requests more efficiently.

"Customers want an immediate, personalized, and consistent experience, no matter which channel they choose to engage with a brand," said Stephen Fioretti, vice president, CX Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Oracle CX. "Our partnership with Sprinklr supports our commitment to helping marketers and customer service professionals quickly and easily gain access to the information and insights they need to make every customer interaction matter."

The two new integrations enable joint customers to provide an omnichannel experience that builds customer loyalty by supporting marketers and customer service professionals.

Marketers: A new integration with Oracle Eloqua helps joint customers increase conversions by connecting Eloqua campaigns and social media marketing campaigns in real time. For example, as soon as a potential customer clicks on a promotional email, it is synced to Sprinklr and that potential customer can be immediately targeted across social channels. The new Sprinklr and Oracle Eloqua integration builds on existing integrations, which help marketers unite social media, messaging, and digital marketing campaign management.

A new integration with Oracle Eloqua helps joint customers increase conversions by connecting Eloqua campaigns and social media marketing campaigns in real time. For example, as soon as a potential customer clicks on a promotional email, it is synced to Sprinklr and that potential customer can be immediately targeted across social channels. The new Sprinklr and Oracle Eloqua integration builds on existing integrations, which help marketers unite social media, messaging, and digital marketing campaign management. Customer Service Professionals: A new integration with Oracle B2C Service helps organizations proactively serve customers by automatically creating incidents based on social conversations and bringing those incidents into the service center. Customer service professionals will have a complete view of customer interactions – across 23 social channels, 11 messaging channels, and SMS – enabling them to drive faster resolution and higher customer satisfaction.

"The future of customer experience management will be shaped by technology that bridges silos and drives collaboration across every customer-facing department," said Vivek Kundra, chief operating officer, Sprinklr. "By partnering with Oracle to integrate across its marketing and service suites, our joint customers will now be able to deliver personalized, empathetic experiences that exceed customer needs."

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr (@Sprinklr) is the world's leading Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform. We help organizations listen to, engage, and reach customers and citizens across 25 social channels, 11 messaging channels, and hundreds of millions of forums, blogs, and review sites. Sprinklr is a global company with 1,900 employees helping the world's most valuable enterprises make their customers happier.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

www.oracle.com

