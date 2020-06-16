Oracle Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full Year Financial Results

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2020 Q4 and fiscal 2020 full year results. Total quarterly revenues were $10.4 billion, down 6% YoY and down 4% in constant currency compared to Q4 last year. Cloud services and license support revenues were $6.8 billion, up 1% YoY and 3% in constant currency. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were $2.0 billion.

Q4 GAAP operating income was up 1% YoY to $4.3 billion, and GAAP operating margin was 41%. Non-GAAP operating income was down 2% YoY to $5.1 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin was 49%. GAAP net income was $3.1 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $3.8 billion. GAAP earnings per share was $0.99, while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 3% YoY to $1.20.

Short-term deferred revenues were $8.0 billion. Operating cash flow was $13.1 billion during the trailing twelve months.

For fiscal 2020, total revenues were $39.1 billion, down 1% YoY and flat in constant currency. Cloud services and license support revenues were $27.4 billion, up 3% YoY and 4% in constant currency. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were $5.1 billion.

Fiscal 2020 GAAP operating income was $13.9 billion, and GAAP operating margin was 36%. Non-GAAP operating income was $17.4 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin was 44%. GAAP net income was $10.1 billion, while non-GAAP net income was $12.7 billion. GAAP earnings per share increased 4% to $3.08, while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 9% to $3.85.

"In Q4, non-GAAP earnings per share grew 5% in constant currency driven by strong performances in both our cloud infrastructure and cloud applications businesses," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Leading the way was our Fusion Cloud ERP Suite that grew 35% in constant currency, and our Fusion Cloud HCM Suite grew 29% in constant currency. Our overall business did remarkably well considering the pandemic, but our results would have been even better except for customers in the hardest-hit industries that we serve such as hospitality, retail, and transportation postponing some of their purchases. Still, for the third year in a row, we delivered double-digit constant currency earnings per share growth in FY20."

"In Q4, we launched a vastly improved version of our Exadata [email protected] service," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "Exadata [email protected] now enables our existing on-premise database customers to run the Oracle Autonomous Database in their own datacenter; previously, the Oracle Autonomous Database was only available in Oracle's Gen2 Public Cloud. Enabling all our on-premise database customers to upgrade and run Oracle's latest and best database technology in their own data center should dramatically accelerate the rate of adoption of the Oracle Autonomous Database…especially by our largest customers including banks and governments that are not currently planning to move their largest and most critical systems to a public cloud."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2020, with a payment date of July 28, 2020.

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q4 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended May 31,

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)







% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2020 Revenues 2019 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 6,845 66% $ 6,799 61% 1% 3%



Cloud license and on-premise license 1,959 19% 2,520 23% (22%) (21%)



Hardware 901 8% 994 9% (9%) (7%)



Services 735 7% 823 7% (11%) (8%)



Total revenues 10,440 100% 11,136 100% (6%) (4%)

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 1,012 10% 975 9% 4% 6%



Hardware 288 3% 362 3% (20%) (19%)



Services 669 6% 726 7% (8%) (5%)



Sales and marketing 1,959 19% 2,318 21% (15%) (13%)



Research and development 1,479 14% 1,562 14% (5%) (4%)



General and administrative 278 3% 329 3% (16%) (13%)



Amortization of intangible assets 366 3% 424 4% (14%) (13%)



Acquisition related and other 11 0% 15 0% (23%) (18%)



Restructuring 69 1% 168 1% (59%) (58%)



Total operating expenses 6,131 59% 6,879 62% (11%) (9%)

OPERATING INCOME 4,309 41% 4,257 38% 1% 3%



Interest expense (580) (6%) (525) (4%) 10% 10%



Non-operating income, net (33) 0% 134 1% (125%) (123%)

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,696 35% 3,866 35% (4%) (2%)



Provision for income taxes 580 5% 126 1% 361% 374%

NET INCOME $ 3,116 30% $ 3,740 34% (17%) (14%)



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 1.01

$ 1.10









Diluted $ 0.99

$ 1.07







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 3,091

3,389









Diluted 3,162

3,495

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended May 31, 2020 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 2 percentage points, operating expenses by 2 percentage points and operating income by 2 percentage points.





















ORACLE CORPORATION

Q4 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)

($ in millions, except per share data)

















































Three Months Ended May 31,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in

Constant Currency (2)







2020





2020



2019





2019

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 10,440

$ 1

$ 10,441



$ 11,136

$ 3

$ 11,139

(6%) (6%) (4%) (4%)



Cloud services and license support

6,845

1

6,846



6,799

3

6,802

1% 1% 3% 3%











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 6,131

$ (832)

$ 5,299



$ 6,879

$ (1,001)

$ 5,878

(11%) (10%) (9%) (8%)



Stock-based compensation (3)

386

(386)

-



394

(394)

-

(2%) * (2%) *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

366

(366)

-



424

(424)

-

(14%) * (13%) *



Acquisition related and other

11

(11)

-



15

(15)

-

(23%) * (18%) *



Restructuring

69

(69)

-



168

(168)

-

(59%) * (58%) *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 4,309

$ 833

$ 5,142



$ 4,257

$ 1,004

$ 5,261

1% (2%) 3% 0%

OPERATING MARGIN %

41%





49%



38%





47%

305 bp. 202 bp. 307 bp. 192 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 580

$ 170

$ 750



$ 126

$ 673

$ 799

361% (6%) 374% (4%)

NET INCOME

$ 3,116

$ 663

$ 3,779



$ 3,740

$ 331

$ 4,071

(17%) (7%) (14%) (5%)

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.99





$ 1.20



$ 1.07





$ 1.16

(8%) 3% (5%) 5%

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

3,162

-

3,162



3,495

-

3,495

(10%) (10%) (10%) (10%)





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended

















May 31,

2020



May 31, 2019

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 27

$ (27)

$ -



$ 25

$ (25)

$ -













Hardware

3

(3)

-



3

(3)

-













Services

12

(12)

-



12

(12)

-













Sales and marketing

69

(69)

-



82

(82)

-













Research and development

254

(254)

-



231

(231)

-













General and administrative

21

(21)

-



41

(41)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 386

$ (386)

$ -



$ 394

$ (394)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2020 was as follows:



Fiscal 2021

$ 1,351



































Fiscal 2022

1,102



































Fiscal 2023

679



































Fiscal 2024

445



































Fiscal 2025

126



































Thereafter

35



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 3,738











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 15.7% and 3.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 16.6% and 16.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively.The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was primarily due to a tax benefit arising from the increase of a deferred tax asset associated with a partial realignment of our legal structure; the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense; and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.

* Not meaningful































ORACLE CORPORATION

FISCAL 2020 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)





















Year Ended May 31,

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)







% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2020 Revenues 2019 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 27,392 70% $ 26,707 68% 3% 4%



Cloud license and on-premise license 5,127 13% 5,855 15% (12%) (11%)



Hardware 3,443 9% 3,704 9% (7%) (6%)



Services 3,106 8% 3,240 8% (4%) (3%)



Total revenues 39,068 100% 39,506 100% (1%) 0%

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 4,006 10% 3,782 10% 6% 7%



Hardware 1,116 3% 1,360 4% (18%) (17%)



Services 2,816 7% 2,853 7% (1%) 0%



Sales and marketing 8,094 21% 8,509 22% (5%) (3%)



Research and development 6,067 15% 6,026 15% 1% 1%



General and administrative 1,181 3% 1,265 3% (7%) (6%)



Amortization of intangible assets 1,586 4% 1,689 4% (6%) (6%)



Acquisition related and other 56 0% 44 0% 27% 29%



Restructuring 250 1% 443 1% (44%) (42%)



Total operating expenses 25,172 64% 25,971 66% (3%) (2%)

OPERATING INCOME 13,896 36% 13,535 34% 3% 4%



Interest expense (1,995) (5%) (2,082) (5%) (4%) (4%)



Non-operating income, net 162 0% 815 2% (80%) (80%)

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,063 31% 12,268 31% (2%) 0%



Provision for income taxes 1,928 5% 1,185 3% 63% 66%

NET INCOME $ 10,135 26% $ 11,083 28% (9%) (7%)



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 3.16

$ 3.05









Diluted $ 3.08

$ 2.97







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 3,211

3,634









Diluted 3,294

3,732

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the year ended May 31, 2020 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 1 percentage point, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 1 percentage point.





















ORACLE CORPORATION FISCAL 2020 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Year Ended May 31,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in

Constant Currency (2)





2020





2020



2019





2019

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 39,068

$ 4

$ 39,072



$ 39,506

$ 20

$ 39,526

(1%) (1%) 0% 0%



Cloud services and license support

27,392

4

27,396



26,707

20

26,727

3% 3% 4% 4%











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 25,172

$ (3,482)

$ 21,690



$ 25,971

$ (3,829)

$ 22,142

(3%) (2%) (2%) (1%)



Stock-based compensation (3)

1,590

(1,590)

-



1,653

(1,653)

-

(4%) * (4%) *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

1,586

(1,586)

-



1,689

(1,689)

-

(6%) * (6%) *



Acquisition related and other

56

(56)

-



44

(44)

-

27% * 29% *



Restructuring

250

(250)

-



443

(443)

-

(44%) * (42%) *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 13,896

$ 3,486

$ 17,382



$ 13,535

$ 3,849

$ 17,384

3% 0% 4% 1%

OPERATING MARGIN %

36%





44%



34%





44%

131 bp. 51 bp. 143 bp. 54 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 1,928

$ 939

$ 2,867



$ 1,185

$ 1,795

$ 2,980

63% (4%) 66% (2%)

NET INCOME

$ 10,135

$ 2,547

$ 12,682



$ 11,083

$ 2,054

$ 13,137

(9%) (3%) (7%) (2%)

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 3.08





$ 3.85



$ 2.97





$ 3.52

4% 9% 6% 11%

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

3,294

-

3,294



3,732

-

3,732

(12%) (12%) (12%) (12%)





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Year Ended



Year Ended

















May 31,

2020



May 31,

2019

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 110

$ (110)

$ -



$ 99

$ (99)

$ -













Hardware

11

(11)

-



10

(10)

-













Services

54

(54)

-



49

(49)

-













Sales and marketing

261

(261)

-



360

(360)

-













Research and development

1,035

(1,035)

-



963

(963)

-













General and administrative

119

(119)

-



172

(172)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 1,590

$ (1,590)

$ -



$ 1,653

$ (1,653)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2020 was as follows:



Fiscal 2021

$ 1,351



































Fiscal 2022

1,102



































Fiscal 2023

679



































Fiscal 2024

445



































Fiscal 2025

126



































Thereafter

35



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 3,738











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 16.0% and 9.7% in fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.4% and 18.5% in fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in fiscal 2019 was primarily due to adjustments in our estimates for the one-time effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (refer to Appendix A for additional information); a tax benefit arising from the increase of a deferred tax asset associated with a partial realignment of our legal structure; the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense; and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.

* Not meaningful





























ORACLE CORPORATION FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions)



















May 31, May 31,





2020 2019 ASSETS







Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,239

$ 20,514



Marketable securities 5,818

17,313



Trade receivables, net 5,551

5,134



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,532

3,425





Total Current Assets 52,140

46,386

Non-Current Assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net 6,244

6,252



Intangible assets, net 3,738

5,279



Goodwill, net 43,769

43,779



Deferred tax assets 3,252

2,696



Other non-current assets 6,295

4,317





Total Non-Current Assets 63,298

62,323

TOTAL ASSETS $ 115,438

$ 108,709

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:









Notes payable, current $ 2,371

$ 4,494



Accounts payable 637

580



Accrued compensation and related benefits 1,453

1,628



Deferred revenues 8,002

8,374



Other current liabilities 4,737

3,554





Total Current Liabilities 17,200

18,630

Non-Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current 69,226

51,673



Income taxes payable 12,463

13,295



Other non-current liabilities 3,832

2,748





Total Non-Current Liabilities 85,521

67,716

Equity 12,717

22,363

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 115,438

$ 108,709

















ORACLE CORPORATION FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions)















Year Ended May 31,



2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income $ 10,135

$ 11,083

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation 1,382

1,230

Amortization of intangible assets 1,586

1,689

Deferred income taxes (851)

(1,191)

Stock-based compensation 1,590

1,653

Other, net 239

157

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Increase in trade receivables, net (445)

(82)

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 665

261

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (496)

(102)

Decrease in income taxes payable (444)

(453)

(Decrease) increase in deferred revenues (222)

306

Net cash provided by operating activities 13,139

14,551

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (5,731)

(1,400)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities and other investments 4,687

12,681

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 12,575

17,299

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (124)

(363)

Capital expenditures (1,564)

(1,660)

Net cash provided by investing activities 9,843

26,557

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Payments for repurchases of common stock (19,240)

(36,140)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock 1,588

2,155

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (665)

(503)

Payments of dividends to stockholders (3,070)

(2,932)

Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 19,888

-

Repayments of borrowings (4,500)

(4,500)

Other, net (133)

(136)

Net cash used for financing activities (6,132)

(42,056)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (125)

(158)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,725

(1,106)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,514

21,620

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 37,239

$ 20,514















ORACLE CORPORATION FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) ($ in millions)

























Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4





















GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 15,542 $ 15,238 $ 14,789 $ 14,551 $ 13,829 $ 13,796 $ 13,947 $ 13,139























Capital Expenditures (1,646) (1,468) (1,625) (1,660) (1,663) (1,591) (1,544) (1,564)























Free Cash Flow $ 13,896 $ 13,770 $ 13,164 $ 12,891 $ 12,166 $ 12,205 $ 12,403 $ 11,575























% Growth over prior year 10% 10% (1%) (6%) (12%) (11%) (6%) (10%)













































GAAP Net Income $ 3,708 $ 3,827 $ 10,619 $ 11,083 $ 10,955 $ 10,933 $ 10,759 $ 10,135























Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 375% 360% 124% 116% 111% 112% 115% 114%













































(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.







































ORACLE CORPORATION

FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)

($ in millions)





































Fiscal 2019









Fiscal 2020





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL



REVENUES BY OFFERINGS

























Cloud services and license support $ 6,609 $ 6,637 $ 6,662 $ 6,799 $ 26,707

$ 6,805 $ 6,811 $ 6,930 $ 6,845 $ 27,392



Cloud license and on-premise license 867 1,217 1,251 2,520 5,855

812 1,126 1,231 1,959 5,127



Hardware 904 891 915 994 3,704

815 871 857 901 3,443



Services 813 817 786 823 3,240

786 806 778 735 3,106



































Total revenues $ 9,193 $ 9,562 $ 9,614 $ 11,136 $ 39,506

$ 9,218 $ 9,614 $ 9,796 $ 10,440 $ 39,068

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Cloud services and license support 3% 3% 1% 0% 2%

3% 3% 4% 1% 3%



Cloud license and on-premise license (3%) (9%) (4%) 12% 1%

(6%) (7%) (2%) (22%) (12%)



Hardware (4%) (5%) (8%) (11%) (7%)

(10%) (2%) (6%) (9%) (7%)



Services (5%) (5%) (1%) (7%) (5%)

(3%) (1%) (1%) (11%) (4%)



































Total revenues 1% 0% (1%) 1% 0%

0% 1% 2% (6%) (1%)

































CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)

























Cloud services and license support 4% 5% 4% 3% 4%

4% 4% 5% 3% 4%



Cloud license and on-premise license 0% (6%) 0% 15% 4%

(6%) (7%) 0% (21%) (11%)



Hardware (3%) (3%) (4%) (8%) (5%)

(9%) (1%) (5%) (7%) (6%)



Services (4%) (2%) 3% (4%) (2%)

(2%) 0% 0% (8%) (3%)



































Total revenues 2% 2% 3% 4% 3%

2% 1% 3% (4%) 0%

































CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES



























BY ECOSYSTEM

























Applications cloud services and license support $ 2,580 $ 2,621 $ 2,637 $ 2,716 $ 10,553

$ 2,704 $ 2,753 $ 2,809 $ 2,749 $ 11,015



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 4,029 4,016 4,025 4,083 16,154

4,101 4,058 4,121 4,096 16,377





Total cloud services and license support $ 6,609 $ 6,637 $ 6,662 $ 6,799 $ 26,707

$ 6,805 $ 6,811 $ 6,930 $ 6,845 $ 27,392

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Applications cloud services and license support 6% 6% 6% 3% 5%

5% 5% 6% 1% 4%



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 1% 1% (2%) (1%) 0%

2% 1% 2% 0% 1%





Total cloud services and license support 3% 3% 1% 0% 2%

3% 3% 4% 1% 3%

































CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)

























Applications cloud services and license support 7% 7% 8% 5% 7%

6% 6% 7% 3% 5%



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 3% 3% 2% 2% 2%

3% 2% 4% 3% 3%





Total cloud services and license support 4% 5% 4% 3% 4%

4% 4% 5% 3% 4%

































GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES

























Americas

$ 5,161 $ 5,243 $ 5,266 $ 6,184 $ 21,856

$ 5,150 $ 5,304 $ 5,363 $ 5,746 $ 21,563



Europe/Middle East/Africa

2,576 2,782 2,781 3,132 11,270

2,553 2,695 2,835 2,952 11,035



Asia Pacific

1,456 1,537 1,567 1,820 6,380

1,515 1,615 1,598 1,742 6,470





Total revenues $ 9,193 $ 9,562 $ 9,614 $ 11,136 $ 39,506

$ 9,218 $ 9,614 $ 9,796 $ 10,440 $ 39,068































































(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.













(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019 and 2018 for the fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.









































APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q4 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects related to each of the below items except for the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017:

Cloud services and license support revenues : Business combination accounting rules require us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods.



: Business combination accounting rules require us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods. Stock-based compensation expenses : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.



: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.



: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods. Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses : We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses primarily consist of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.



: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses primarily consist of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. Impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 : The U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the Tax Act) was signed into law on December 22, 2017 . For fiscal 2019, we recorded a net benefit of $389 million related to adjustments in our estimates of the one-time effects of the Tax Act, including the one-time transition tax on certain foreign subsidiary earnings and the remeasurement of net deferred income tax balances affected by the Tax Act. We have excluded the impacts of these benefits from our non-GAAP income taxes and net income measures for fiscal 2019. We believe making these adjustments provides insight to our operating performance and comparability.

