Oracle Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full Year Financial Results
- Q4 FY2020 Fusion ERP cloud revenue, up 32% year-over-year (YoY)
- Q4 FY2020 Fusion HCM cloud revenue, up 27% YoY
- Q4 FY2020 EPS of $0.99 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.20, up 3% YoY and 5% in constant currency
- FY2020 EPS of $3.08 and non-GAAP EPS of $3.85, up 9% YoY and 11% in constant currency
Jun 16, 2020, 16:02 ET
REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2020 Q4 and fiscal 2020 full year results. Total quarterly revenues were $10.4 billion, down 6% YoY and down 4% in constant currency compared to Q4 last year. Cloud services and license support revenues were $6.8 billion, up 1% YoY and 3% in constant currency. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were $2.0 billion.
Q4 GAAP operating income was up 1% YoY to $4.3 billion, and GAAP operating margin was 41%. Non-GAAP operating income was down 2% YoY to $5.1 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin was 49%. GAAP net income was $3.1 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $3.8 billion. GAAP earnings per share was $0.99, while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 3% YoY to $1.20.
Short-term deferred revenues were $8.0 billion. Operating cash flow was $13.1 billion during the trailing twelve months.
For fiscal 2020, total revenues were $39.1 billion, down 1% YoY and flat in constant currency. Cloud services and license support revenues were $27.4 billion, up 3% YoY and 4% in constant currency. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were $5.1 billion.
Fiscal 2020 GAAP operating income was $13.9 billion, and GAAP operating margin was 36%. Non-GAAP operating income was $17.4 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin was 44%. GAAP net income was $10.1 billion, while non-GAAP net income was $12.7 billion. GAAP earnings per share increased 4% to $3.08, while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 9% to $3.85.
"In Q4, non-GAAP earnings per share grew 5% in constant currency driven by strong performances in both our cloud infrastructure and cloud applications businesses," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Leading the way was our Fusion Cloud ERP Suite that grew 35% in constant currency, and our Fusion Cloud HCM Suite grew 29% in constant currency. Our overall business did remarkably well considering the pandemic, but our results would have been even better except for customers in the hardest-hit industries that we serve such as hospitality, retail, and transportation postponing some of their purchases. Still, for the third year in a row, we delivered double-digit constant currency earnings per share growth in FY20."
"In Q4, we launched a vastly improved version of our Exadata [email protected] service," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "Exadata [email protected] now enables our existing on-premise database customers to run the Oracle Autonomous Database in their own datacenter; previously, the Oracle Autonomous Database was only available in Oracle's Gen2 Public Cloud. Enabling all our on-premise database customers to upgrade and run Oracle's latest and best database technology in their own data center should dramatically accelerate the rate of adoption of the Oracle Autonomous Database…especially by our largest customers including banks and governments that are not currently planning to move their largest and most critical systems to a public cloud."
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2020, with a payment date of July 28, 2020.
Q4 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific. You may listen to the call by dialing (816) 287-5563, Passcode: 425392. To access the live webcast, please visit the Oracle Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. In addition, Oracle's Q4 results and fiscal 2020 financial tables are available on the Oracle Investor Relations website.
A replay of the conference call will also be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, Passcode: 1424537.
About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected] or (650) 506-4073.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding the rate of adoption of our Autonomous Database, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations: (1) The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how we and our customers are operating our respective businesses, and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and our overall financial performance remains uncertain. (2) Our success depends upon our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services. (3) Our cloud strategy, including our Oracle Software-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings, may adversely affect our revenues and profitability. (4) We might experience significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our cloud, license and hardware offerings. (5) If the security measures for our products and services are compromised and as a result, our customers' data or our IT systems are accessed improperly, made unavailable, or improperly modified, our products and services may be perceived as vulnerable, our brand and reputation could be damaged, the IT services we provide to our customers could be disrupted, and customers may stop using our products and services, all of which could reduce our revenue and earnings, increase our expenses and expose us to legal claims and regulatory actions. (6) Our business practices with respect to data could give rise to operational interruption, liabilities or reputational harm as a result of governmental regulation, legal requirements or industry standards relating to consumer privacy and data protection. (7) Economic, political and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (8) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results. (9) Acquisitions present many risks and we may not achieve the financial and strategic goals that were contemplated at the time of a transaction. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on Oracle's Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information set forth in this press release is current as of June 16, 2020. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
|
ORACLE CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended May 31,
|
% Increase
|
% Increase
|
(Decrease)
|
% of
|
% of
|
(Decrease)
|
in Constant
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
2019
|
Revenues
|
in US $
|
Currency (1)
|
REVENUES
|
Cloud services and license support
|
$ 6,845
|
66%
|
$ 6,799
|
61%
|
1%
|
3%
|
Cloud license and on-premise license
|
1,959
|
19%
|
2,520
|
23%
|
(22%)
|
(21%)
|
Hardware
|
901
|
8%
|
994
|
9%
|
(9%)
|
(7%)
|
Services
|
735
|
7%
|
823
|
7%
|
(11%)
|
(8%)
|
Total revenues
|
10,440
|
100%
|
11,136
|
100%
|
(6%)
|
(4%)
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Cloud services and license support
|
1,012
|
10%
|
975
|
9%
|
4%
|
6%
|
Hardware
|
288
|
3%
|
362
|
3%
|
(20%)
|
(19%)
|
Services
|
669
|
6%
|
726
|
7%
|
(8%)
|
(5%)
|
Sales and marketing
|
1,959
|
19%
|
2,318
|
21%
|
(15%)
|
(13%)
|
Research and development
|
1,479
|
14%
|
1,562
|
14%
|
(5%)
|
(4%)
|
General and administrative
|
278
|
3%
|
329
|
3%
|
(16%)
|
(13%)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
366
|
3%
|
424
|
4%
|
(14%)
|
(13%)
|
Acquisition related and other
|
11
|
0%
|
15
|
0%
|
(23%)
|
(18%)
|
Restructuring
|
69
|
1%
|
168
|
1%
|
(59%)
|
(58%)
|
Total operating expenses
|
6,131
|
59%
|
6,879
|
62%
|
(11%)
|
(9%)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
4,309
|
41%
|
4,257
|
38%
|
1%
|
3%
|
Interest expense
|
(580)
|
(6%)
|
(525)
|
(4%)
|
10%
|
10%
|
Non-operating income, net
|
(33)
|
0%
|
134
|
1%
|
(125%)
|
(123%)
|
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
3,696
|
35%
|
3,866
|
35%
|
(4%)
|
(2%)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
580
|
5%
|
126
|
1%
|
361%
|
374%
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 3,116
|
30%
|
$ 3,740
|
34%
|
(17%)
|
(14%)
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
Basic
|
$ 1.01
|
$ 1.10
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.99
|
$ 1.07
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
Basic
|
3,091
|
3,389
|
Diluted
|
3,162
|
3,495
|
(1)
|
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended May 31, 2020 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 2 percentage points, operating expenses by 2 percentage points and operating income by 2 percentage points.
|
ORACLE CORPORATION
|
Q4 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended May 31,
|
% Increase (Decrease)
|
% Increase (Decrease) in
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adj.
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adj.
|
Non-GAAP
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$ 10,440
|
$ 1
|
$ 10,441
|
$ 11,136
|
$ 3
|
$ 11,139
|
(6%)
|
(6%)
|
(4%)
|
(4%)
|
Cloud services and license support
|
6,845
|
1
|
6,846
|
6,799
|
3
|
6,802
|
1%
|
1%
|
3%
|
3%
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
$ 6,131
|
$ (832)
|
$ 5,299
|
$ 6,879
|
$ (1,001)
|
$ 5,878
|
(11%)
|
(10%)
|
(9%)
|
(8%)
|
Stock-based compensation (3)
|
386
|
(386)
|
-
|
394
|
(394)
|
-
|
(2%)
|
*
|
(2%)
|
*
|
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
|
366
|
(366)
|
-
|
424
|
(424)
|
-
|
(14%)
|
*
|
(13%)
|
*
|
Acquisition related and other
|
11
|
(11)
|
-
|
15
|
(15)
|
-
|
(23%)
|
*
|
(18%)
|
*
|
Restructuring
|
69
|
(69)
|
-
|
168
|
(168)
|
-
|
(59%)
|
*
|
(58%)
|
*
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 4,309
|
$ 833
|
$ 5,142
|
$ 4,257
|
$ 1,004
|
$ 5,261
|
1%
|
(2%)
|
3%
|
0%
|
OPERATING MARGIN %
|
41%
|
49%
|
38%
|
47%
|
305 bp.
|
202 bp.
|
307 bp.
|
192 bp.
|
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
|
$ 580
|
$ 170
|
$ 750
|
$ 126
|
$ 673
|
$ 799
|
361%
|
(6%)
|
374%
|
(4%)
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 3,116
|
$ 663
|
$ 3,779
|
$ 3,740
|
$ 331
|
$ 4,071
|
(17%)
|
(7%)
|
(14%)
|
(5%)
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$ 0.99
|
$ 1.20
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 1.16
|
(8%)
|
3%
|
(5%)
|
5%
|
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
3,162
|
-
|
3,162
|
3,495
|
-
|
3,495
|
(10%)
|
(10%)
|
(10%)
|
(10%)
|
(1)
|
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
|
(2)
|
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
|
(3)
|
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
May 31,
|
May 31, 2019
|
GAAP
|
Adj.
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adj.
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cloud services and license support
|
$ 27
|
$ (27)
|
$ -
|
$ 25
|
$ (25)
|
$ -
|
Hardware
|
3
|
(3)
|
-
|
3
|
(3)
|
-
|
Services
|
12
|
(12)
|
-
|
12
|
(12)
|
-
|
Sales and marketing
|
69
|
(69)
|
-
|
82
|
(82)
|
-
|
Research and development
|
254
|
(254)
|
-
|
231
|
(231)
|
-
|
General and administrative
|
21
|
(21)
|
-
|
41
|
(41)
|
-
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
$ 386
|
$ (386)
|
$ -
|
$ 394
|
$ (394)
|
$ -
|
(4)
|
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2020 was as follows:
|
Fiscal 2021
|
$ 1,351
|
Fiscal 2022
|
1,102
|
Fiscal 2023
|
679
|
Fiscal 2024
|
445
|
Fiscal 2025
|
126
|
Thereafter
|
35
|
Total intangible assets, net
|
$ 3,738
|
(5)
|
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 15.7% and 3.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 16.6% and 16.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively.The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was primarily due to a tax benefit arising from the increase of a deferred tax asset associated with a partial realignment of our legal structure; the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense; and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.
|
*
|
Not meaningful
|
ORACLE CORPORATION
|
Year Ended May 31,
|
% Increase
|
% Increase
|
(Decrease)
|
% of
|
% of
|
(Decrease)
|
in Constant
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
2019
|
Revenues
|
in US $
|
Currency (1)
|
REVENUES
|
Cloud services and license support
|
$ 27,392
|
70%
|
$ 26,707
|
68%
|
3%
|
4%
|
Cloud license and on-premise license
|
5,127
|
13%
|
5,855
|
15%
|
(12%)
|
(11%)
|
Hardware
|
3,443
|
9%
|
3,704
|
9%
|
(7%)
|
(6%)
|
Services
|
3,106
|
8%
|
3,240
|
8%
|
(4%)
|
(3%)
|
Total revenues
|
39,068
|
100%
|
39,506
|
100%
|
(1%)
|
0%
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Cloud services and license support
|
4,006
|
10%
|
3,782
|
10%
|
6%
|
7%
|
Hardware
|
1,116
|
3%
|
1,360
|
4%
|
(18%)
|
(17%)
|
Services
|
2,816
|
7%
|
2,853
|
7%
|
(1%)
|
0%
|
Sales and marketing
|
8,094
|
21%
|
8,509
|
22%
|
(5%)
|
(3%)
|
Research and development
|
6,067
|
15%
|
6,026
|
15%
|
1%
|
1%
|
General and administrative
|
1,181
|
3%
|
1,265
|
3%
|
(7%)
|
(6%)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,586
|
4%
|
1,689
|
4%
|
(6%)
|
(6%)
|
Acquisition related and other
|
56
|
0%
|
44
|
0%
|
27%
|
29%
|
Restructuring
|
250
|
1%
|
443
|
1%
|
(44%)
|
(42%)
|
Total operating expenses
|
25,172
|
64%
|
25,971
|
66%
|
(3%)
|
(2%)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
13,896
|
36%
|
13,535
|
34%
|
3%
|
4%
|
Interest expense
|
(1,995)
|
(5%)
|
(2,082)
|
(5%)
|
(4%)
|
(4%)
|
Non-operating income, net
|
162
|
0%
|
815
|
2%
|
(80%)
|
(80%)
|
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
12,063
|
31%
|
12,268
|
31%
|
(2%)
|
0%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1,928
|
5%
|
1,185
|
3%
|
63%
|
66%
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 10,135
|
26%
|
$ 11,083
|
28%
|
(9%)
|
(7%)
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
Basic
|
$ 3.16
|
$ 3.05
|
Diluted
|
$ 3.08
|
$ 2.97
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
Basic
|
3,211
|
3,634
|
Diluted
|
3,294
|
3,732
|
(1)
|
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the year ended May 31, 2020 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 1 percentage point, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 1 percentage point.
|
ORACLE CORPORATION
|
FISCAL 2020 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
Year Ended May 31,
|
% Increase (Decrease)
|
% Increase (Decrease) in
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adj.
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adj.
|
Non-GAAP
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$ 39,068
|
$ 4
|
$ 39,072
|
$ 39,506
|
$ 20
|
$ 39,526
|
(1%)
|
(1%)
|
0%
|
0%
|
Cloud services and license support
|
27,392
|
4
|
27,396
|
26,707
|
20
|
26,727
|
3%
|
3%
|
4%
|
4%
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
$ 25,172
|
$ (3,482)
|
$ 21,690
|
$ 25,971
|
$ (3,829)
|
$ 22,142
|
(3%)
|
(2%)
|
(2%)
|
(1%)
|
Stock-based compensation (3)
|
1,590
|
(1,590)
|
-
|
1,653
|
(1,653)
|
-
|
(4%)
|
*
|
(4%)
|
*
|
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
|
1,586
|
(1,586)
|
-
|
1,689
|
(1,689)
|
-
|
(6%)
|
*
|
(6%)
|
*
|
Acquisition related and other
|
56
|
(56)
|
-
|
44
|
(44)
|
-
|
27%
|
*
|
29%
|
*
|
Restructuring
|
250
|
(250)
|
-
|
443
|
(443)
|
-
|
(44%)
|
*
|
(42%)
|
*
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 13,896
|
$ 3,486
|
$ 17,382
|
$ 13,535
|
$ 3,849
|
$ 17,384
|
3%
|
0%
|
4%
|
1%
|
OPERATING MARGIN %
|
36%
|
44%
|
34%
|
44%
|
131 bp.
|
51 bp.
|
143 bp.
|
54 bp.
|
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
|
$ 1,928
|
$ 939
|
$ 2,867
|
$ 1,185
|
$ 1,795
|
$ 2,980
|
63%
|
(4%)
|
66%
|
(2%)
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 10,135
|
$ 2,547
|
$ 12,682
|
$ 11,083
|
$ 2,054
|
$ 13,137
|
(9%)
|
(3%)
|
(7%)
|
(2%)
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$ 3.08
|
$ 3.85
|
$ 2.97
|
$ 3.52
|
4%
|
9%
|
6%
|
11%
|
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
|
3,294
|
-
|
3,294
|
3,732
|
-
|
3,732
|
(12%)
|
(12%)
|
(12%)
|
(12%)
|
(1)
|
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
|
(2)
|
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
|
(3)
|
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
|
Year Ended
|
Year Ended
|
May 31,
|
May 31,
|
GAAP
|
Adj.
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adj.
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cloud services and license support
|
$ 110
|
$ (110)
|
$ -
|
$ 99
|
$ (99)
|
$ -
|
Hardware
|
11
|
(11)
|
-
|
10
|
(10)
|
-
|
Services
|
54
|
(54)
|
-
|
49
|
(49)
|
-
|
Sales and marketing
|
261
|
(261)
|
-
|
360
|
(360)
|
-
|
Research and development
|
1,035
|
(1,035)
|
-
|
963
|
(963)
|
-
|
General and administrative
|
119
|
(119)
|
-
|
172
|
(172)
|
-
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
$ 1,590
|
$ (1,590)
|
$ -
|
$ 1,653
|
$ (1,653)
|
$ -
|
(4)
|
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2020 was as follows:
|
Fiscal 2021
|
$ 1,351
|
Fiscal 2022
|
1,102
|
Fiscal 2023
|
679
|
Fiscal 2024
|
445
|
Fiscal 2025
|
126
|
Thereafter
|
35
|
Total intangible assets, net
|
$ 3,738
|
(5)
|
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 16.0% and 9.7% in fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.4% and 18.5% in fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in fiscal 2019 was primarily due to adjustments in our estimates for the one-time effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (refer to Appendix A for additional information); a tax benefit arising from the increase of a deferred tax asset associated with a partial realignment of our legal structure; the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense; and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.
|
*
|
Not meaningful
|
ORACLE CORPORATION
|
FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
($ in millions)
|
May 31,
|
May 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 37,239
|
$ 20,514
|
Marketable securities
|
5,818
|
17,313
|
Trade receivables, net
|
5,551
|
5,134
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
3,532
|
3,425
|
Total Current Assets
|
52,140
|
46,386
|
Non-Current Assets:
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
6,244
|
6,252
|
Intangible assets, net
|
3,738
|
5,279
|
Goodwill, net
|
43,769
|
43,779
|
Deferred tax assets
|
3,252
|
2,696
|
Other non-current assets
|
6,295
|
4,317
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
63,298
|
62,323
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 115,438
|
$ 108,709
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Notes payable, current
|
$ 2,371
|
$ 4,494
|
Accounts payable
|
637
|
580
|
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|
1,453
|
1,628
|
Deferred revenues
|
8,002
|
8,374
|
Other current liabilities
|
4,737
|
3,554
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
17,200
|
18,630
|
Non-Current Liabilities:
|
Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current
|
69,226
|
51,673
|
Income taxes payable
|
12,463
|
13,295
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
3,832
|
2,748
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
85,521
|
67,716
|
Equity
|
12,717
|
22,363
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$ 115,438
|
$ 108,709
|
ORACLE CORPORATION
|
FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
($ in millions)
|
Year Ended May 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 10,135
|
$ 11,083
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
1,382
|
1,230
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,586
|
1,689
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(851)
|
(1,191)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,590
|
1,653
|
Other, net
|
239
|
157
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
|
Increase in trade receivables, net
|
(445)
|
(82)
|
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
665
|
261
|
Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities
|
(496)
|
(102)
|
Decrease in income taxes payable
|
(444)
|
(453)
|
(Decrease) increase in deferred revenues
|
(222)
|
306
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
13,139
|
14,551
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
|
(5,731)
|
(1,400)
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities and other investments
|
4,687
|
12,681
|
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|
12,575
|
17,299
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(124)
|
(363)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(1,564)
|
(1,660)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
9,843
|
26,557
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|
Payments for repurchases of common stock
|
(19,240)
|
(36,140)
|
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
|
1,588
|
2,155
|
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards
|
(665)
|
(503)
|
Payments of dividends to stockholders
|
(3,070)
|
(2,932)
|
Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs
|
19,888
|
-
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
(4,500)
|
(4,500)
|
Other, net
|
(133)
|
(136)
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
(6,132)
|
(42,056)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(125)
|
(158)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
16,725
|
(1,106)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
20,514
|
21,620
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 37,239
|
$ 20,514
|
ORACLE CORPORATION
|
FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1)
|
($ in millions)
|
Fiscal 2019
|
Fiscal 2020
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
GAAP Operating Cash Flow
|
$ 15,542
|
$ 15,238
|
$ 14,789
|
$ 14,551
|
$ 13,829
|
$ 13,796
|
$ 13,947
|
$ 13,139
|
Capital Expenditures
|
(1,646)
|
(1,468)
|
(1,625)
|
(1,660)
|
(1,663)
|
(1,591)
|
(1,544)
|
(1,564)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$ 13,896
|
$ 13,770
|
$ 13,164
|
$ 12,891
|
$ 12,166
|
$ 12,205
|
$ 12,403
|
$ 11,575
|
% Growth over prior year
|
10%
|
10%
|
(1%)
|
(6%)
|
(12%)
|
(11%)
|
(6%)
|
(10%)
|
GAAP Net Income
|
$ 3,708
|
$ 3,827
|
$ 10,619
|
$ 11,083
|
$ 10,955
|
$ 10,933
|
$ 10,759
|
$ 10,135
|
Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
|
375%
|
360%
|
124%
|
116%
|
111%
|
112%
|
115%
|
114%
|
(1)
|
To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
|
ORACLE CORPORATION
|
FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)
|
($ in millions)
|
Fiscal 2019
|
Fiscal 2020
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
TOTAL
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
TOTAL
|
REVENUES BY OFFERINGS
|
Cloud services and license support
|
$ 6,609
|
$ 6,637
|
$ 6,662
|
$ 6,799
|
$ 26,707
|
$ 6,805
|
$ 6,811
|
$ 6,930
|
$ 6,845
|
$ 27,392
|
Cloud license and on-premise license
|
867
|
1,217
|
1,251
|
2,520
|
5,855
|
812
|
1,126
|
1,231
|
1,959
|
5,127
|
Hardware
|
904
|
891
|
915
|
994
|
3,704
|
815
|
871
|
857
|
901
|
3,443
|
Services
|
813
|
817
|
786
|
823
|
3,240
|
786
|
806
|
778
|
735
|
3,106
|
Total revenues
|
$ 9,193
|
$ 9,562
|
$ 9,614
|
$ 11,136
|
$ 39,506
|
$ 9,218
|
$ 9,614
|
$ 9,796
|
$ 10,440
|
$ 39,068
|
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
|
Cloud services and license support
|
3%
|
3%
|
1%
|
0%
|
2%
|
3%
|
3%
|
4%
|
1%
|
3%
|
Cloud license and on-premise license
|
(3%)
|
(9%)
|
(4%)
|
12%
|
1%
|
(6%)
|
(7%)
|
(2%)
|
(22%)
|
(12%)
|
Hardware
|
(4%)
|
(5%)
|
(8%)
|
(11%)
|
(7%)
|
(10%)
|
(2%)
|
(6%)
|
(9%)
|
(7%)
|
Services
|
(5%)
|
(5%)
|
(1%)
|
(7%)
|
(5%)
|
(3%)
|
(1%)
|
(1%)
|
(11%)
|
(4%)
|
Total revenues
|
1%
|
0%
|
(1%)
|
1%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1%
|
2%
|
(6%)
|
(1%)
|
CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)
|
Cloud services and license support
|
4%
|
5%
|
4%
|
3%
|
4%
|
4%
|
4%
|
5%
|
3%
|
4%
|
Cloud license and on-premise license
|
0%
|
(6%)
|
0%
|
15%
|
4%
|
(6%)
|
(7%)
|
0%
|
(21%)
|
(11%)
|
Hardware
|
(3%)
|
(3%)
|
(4%)
|
(8%)
|
(5%)
|
(9%)
|
(1%)
|
(5%)
|
(7%)
|
(6%)
|
Services
|
(4%)
|
(2%)
|
3%
|
(4%)
|
(2%)
|
(2%)
|
0%
|
0%
|
(8%)
|
(3%)
|
Total revenues
|
2%
|
2%
|
3%
|
4%
|
3%
|
2%
|
1%
|
3%
|
(4%)
|
0%
|
CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES
|
BY ECOSYSTEM
|
Applications cloud services and license support
|
$ 2,580
|
$ 2,621
|
$ 2,637
|
$ 2,716
|
$ 10,553
|
$ 2,704
|
$ 2,753
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 2,749
|
$ 11,015
|
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
|
4,029
|
4,016
|
4,025
|
4,083
|
16,154
|
4,101
|
4,058
|
4,121
|
4,096
|
16,377
|
Total cloud services and license support
|
$ 6,609
|
$ 6,637
|
$ 6,662
|
$ 6,799
|
$ 26,707
|
$ 6,805
|
$ 6,811
|
$ 6,930
|
$ 6,845
|
$ 27,392
|
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
|
Applications cloud services and license support
|
6%
|
6%
|
6%
|
3%
|
5%
|
5%
|
5%
|
6%
|
1%
|
4%
|
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
|
1%
|
1%
|
(2%)
|
(1%)
|
0%
|
2%
|
1%
|
2%
|
0%
|
1%
|
Total cloud services and license support
|
3%
|
3%
|
1%
|
0%
|
2%
|
3%
|
3%
|
4%
|
1%
|
3%
|
CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)
|
Applications cloud services and license support
|
7%
|
7%
|
8%
|
5%
|
7%
|
6%
|
6%
|
7%
|
3%
|
5%
|
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
|
3%
|
3%
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
3%
|
2%
|
4%
|
3%
|
3%
|
Total cloud services and license support
|
4%
|
5%
|
4%
|
3%
|
4%
|
4%
|
4%
|
5%
|
3%
|
4%
|
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES
|
Americas
|
$ 5,161
|
$ 5,243
|
$ 5,266
|
$ 6,184
|
$ 21,856
|
$ 5,150
|
$ 5,304
|
$ 5,363
|
$ 5,746
|
$ 21,563
|
Europe/Middle East/Africa
|
2,576
|
2,782
|
2,781
|
3,132
|
11,270
|
2,553
|
2,695
|
2,835
|
2,952
|
11,035
|
Asia Pacific
|
1,456
|
1,537
|
1,567
|
1,820
|
6,380
|
1,515
|
1,615
|
1,598
|
1,742
|
6,470
|
Total revenues
|
$ 9,193
|
$ 9,562
|
$ 9,614
|
$ 11,136
|
$ 39,506
|
$ 9,218
|
$ 9,614
|
$ 9,796
|
$ 10,440
|
$ 39,068
|
(1)
|
The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.
|
(2)
|
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019 and 2018 for the fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
APPENDIX A
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q4 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects related to each of the below items except for the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017:
- Cloud services and license support revenues: Business combination accounting rules require us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods.
- Stock-based compensation expenses: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.
- Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.
- Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses primarily consist of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.
- Impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017: The U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the Tax Act) was signed into law on December 22, 2017. For fiscal 2019, we recorded a net benefit of $389 million related to adjustments in our estimates of the one-time effects of the Tax Act, including the one-time transition tax on certain foreign subsidiary earnings and the remeasurement of net deferred income tax balances affected by the Tax Act. We have excluded the impacts of these benefits from our non-GAAP income taxes and net income measures for fiscal 2019. We believe making these adjustments provides insight to our operating performance and comparability.
