Oracle Announces Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM to Enable HR Teams to Enhance Decision Making, Boost Business Performance

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE ANALYTICS SUMMIT -- Oracle today announced the availability of Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM. Built on Oracle Analytics Cloud and powered by Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM provides HR executives, analysts, and line-of-business leaders with deeper insights into workforce management by enabling a comprehensive view into data from across the organization. The new self-service analytics capabilities help customers maximize the value of Oracle Cloud HCM.

"In today's volatile business environment, HR has become a key strategic business partner for the organization," said T.K. Anand, senior vice president, Oracle Analytics. "With Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM, customers are now able to leverage out-of-the-box HR analytics to gain unprecedented intelligence and reduce the organization's reliance on IT. This allows for closer collaboration between HR and other key business units – such as finance – to help our customers navigate uncertain times and position them for sustained business growth."

Built for HR Decision-Makers and Business Partners

Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM includes the following pre-built features:

Cross-functional data model: Accelerates analysis of large volumes of operational data within Oracle Cloud HCM. The data model resides within the high-performing, easy-to-use, and elastically scalable Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, enabling alignment across business functions.

Accelerates analysis of large volumes of operational data within Oracle Cloud HCM. The data model resides within the high-performing, easy-to-use, and elastically scalable Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, enabling alignment across business functions. KPI and dashboard library: Delivers a rich set of more than 50 HR KPIs, dashboards, and reports for key HR metrics including workforce composition, turnover and retention, and team effectiveness to help HR teams gain faster insights. Pre-built KPIs include:

Delivers a rich set of more than 50 HR KPIs, dashboards, and reports for key HR metrics including workforce composition, turnover and retention, and team effectiveness to help HR teams gain faster insights. Pre-built KPIs include: Workforce demographics, span of control, and hire and promotion status



Turnover (voluntary and involuntary) and retention



Diversity statistics and trends



Compensation trends and ratios



Performance talent ratios

Advanced analytics: Saves HR teams time, effort, and potential errors in calculations by analyzing key areas including:

Saves HR teams time, effort, and potential errors in calculations by analyzing key areas including: Top talent retention



Turnover by compa-ratio



Team effectiveness



Span of control



Diversity

Extensibility to fit the business: Enables customers to augment Oracle Cloud HCM data with data from other Oracle applications, non-Oracle applications, or other external data sources.

"Organizations routinely report that utilizing cross-functional data delivers competitive advantage," said Dave Menninger, SVP, Ventana Research. "Analytics based on a range of data that extends beyond the limits of the department – such as the capabilities in Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM – enable line-of-business personnel to make decisions and take actions for the organization to best meet its strategic and operational objectives."

The latest offering in the Oracle Analytics for Fusion Applications suite, Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM offers the same breadth of analytics capabilities added to Oracle Cloud ERP in September 2019. Oracle plans to continue enhancing the full suite of Oracle Fusion Applications with advanced analytics capabilities.

What Customers Are Saying

"We are a people-first company," said Wendy Cottrell, head of global HR information systems, National Instruments. "Oracle Analytics makes complex analysis easy for executives and HR to help them make informed decisions on a regular basis."

National Instruments is a Texas-based producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. A design partner and early adopter of Oracle Analytics for Fusion Applications, National Instruments is using Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM for retention analysis and improved team effectiveness.

"The packaged insights and architectural flexibility of Oracle Analytics will quickly enable us to drive strategic initiatives in partnership with the COEs and HRBPs in a data-driven manner," said Andrew Dennan, head of HR shared services, Synlait Milk Limited.

Synlait Milk Limited is a New Zealand-based 21st century milk nutrition company combining expert farming with state-of-the-art processing. Synlait Milk is using Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM to gain insights on team effectiveness, diversity, and attrition, in addition to integrating survey data with Oracle Cloud HCM data.

What Partners Are Saying

"Clients are searching for analytics solutions that can drive value from existing data across all areas of their business," said Richard Solari, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and global Oracle analytics and cognitive leader. "Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM can provide intuitive insights that will help organizations make more informed decisions that will drive lasting business value."

"Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM enables HR professionals to hit the ground running in turning workforce data into meaningful insights," said Todd Randolph, Principal, Advisory Services, KPMG and US Oracle Analytics Leader. "As a result, our customers' HR teams are empowered to become highly strategic advisors to the entire business."

About Oracle Analytics for Cloud Apps

Oracle Analytics for Fusion Applications is a core pillar of Oracle Analytics, Oracle's newly simplified single brand that connects data, analytics, and applications. Oracle Analytics empowers customers with industry-leading AI-powered self-service analytic capabilities for data preparation, visualization, enterprise reporting, augmented analysis, and natural language processing (NLP).

Supporting Resources

To learn more about Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM, please join the Oracle Analytics Summit: www.oracle.com/oasummit

