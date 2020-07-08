Oracle Autonomous Database Now Available in Customer Datacenters

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of Oracle's Exadata [email protected] service over the last three years, Oracle announced the availability of Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] This new offering combines the latest Oracle Database with the fastest Oracle Database platform—Exadata—delivered as a cloud service in customer datacenters. It eliminates database management and capital expenditures while enabling pay-per-use and elastic consumption of database cloud resources. Now, Autonomous Database is available to run in customer data centers both as a standalone offering and as part of Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected], the industry's first on-premises cloud region, which was also announced today. Get started here.

Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] is the simplest and fastest transition to a cloud model with typical deployments taking less than a week. Existing applications in a datacenter can simply connect and run without requiring any application changes — while data never leaves the customer's datacenter. This is ideal for enterprises that find it challenging to move their mission-critical database workloads to the public cloud due to data sovereignty and regulatory requirements, security and performance concerns, or because their on-premises applications and databases are tightly coupled.

"Exadata [email protected] has been successfully deployed at hundreds of customers, including large financial services companies, telecoms, healthcare providers, insurers, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to modernize their infrastructure and lower costs by up to 50 percent," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle. "We are now bringing Oracle Autonomous Database to customer datacenters—freeing DBAs and developers from mundane maintenance tasks and enabling them to innovate and create more business value."

Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] enables organizations to move to an environment where everything is automated and managed by Oracle. Autonomous operations include: database provisioning, tuning, clustering, disaster protection, elastic scaling, securing and patching, which eliminates manual processes and human error while reducing costs and increasing performance, security and availability. The serverless architecture automatically scales to match changing workloads, providing true pay-per-use.

"Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] combines the game changing capabilities of the revolutionary Exadata X8M platform with Oracle's most advanced machine-learning-powered database and its second-generation cloud control plane for a true enterprise-grade database cloud experience on-premises," said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC. "Every business has a set of ISV and home grown applications that they depend on to run all aspects of their business from finance to manufacturing, HR, orders, procurement, and operations. For companies serious about running these types of critical Oracle-based applications in an on-premises enterprise database cloud, Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] is currently the most advanced offering in the market today."

Customers can leverage Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] to consolidate thousands of databases and run the converged, open Oracle Database for multiple data types and workloads including Machine Learning, JSON, Graph, spatial, IOT and In-Memory, instead of deploying fragmented special-purpose databases. With Oracle Autonomous Database on Oracle Exadata [email protected], organizations can work with up to 7x larger databases, achieve greater database consolidation, and improve performance with up to 12x more SQL IOPS, 10x more SQL throughput, and 98 percent lower SQL latency than RDS on AWS Outposts. Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] reduces customers' infrastructure and database management by up to 90 percent because they only have to focus on the schemas and data inside their databases, not on running the underlying database infrastructure.

In addition to the new [email protected] offerings, Oracle continues to enhance the capabilities of the Autonomous Database. Oracle today announced the certification of Oracle's Siebel, PeopleSoft, and JD Edwards running on Oracle Autonomous Database. By using Autonomous Database, Oracle's Siebel, PeopleSoft, and JD Edwards customers will lower their costs while improving security, performance, and availability. The company also announced Oracle Autonomous Data Guard which delivers an autonomously managed high availability and disaster recovery solution protecting against database and site failures. Oracle Autonomous Data Guard provides near zero data loss (RPO) and recovery time (RTO) objectives in the face of catastrophic failures.

Global Organizations Welcome New [email protected] Offerings

Samsung SDS is the largest enterprise cloud solutions provider in Korea, delivering data-driven digital innovations to customers in 41 countries worldwide. "Back in 2010, we adopted the first Exadata platform to improve a display manufacturing system," said Dr. WP Hong, CEO, Samsung SDS. "Now 10 years later, we have implemented nearly 300 Exadata systems for our customers in manufacturing, financial services, construction and engineering, and public and private sector services. Aligning with our digital innovation strategy and our journey to enterprise cloud, we have now adopted the first Exadata [email protected] in one of our datacenters and look forward to deploying Autonomous Database."

NTT DoCoMo is the number one mobile carrier in Japan with the largest customer base. "Oracle Exadata is implemented as our core engine to process the call, communication, and billing information of 80M users in real-time," said Taku Hasegawa, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Information Systems Department, NTT DoCoMo. "Thanks to Exadata, we could cut operation and maintenance costs in half, while realizing 10x performance. As the core infrastructure for DoCoMo's digital transformation and further business growth, I look forward to the continuous evolution of Oracle Exadata and the novel technology innovation driven by Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected]"

Crédit Agricole CIB is the Corporate and Investment Banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group, one of the world's largest banks. "Moving to Exadata [email protected] has significantly improved our accounting information systems performance, which has enabled us to carry out our accounting closing process with much greater agility and to reduce our operational costs," said Pierre-Yves Bollard, Global Head of Finance IT, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank. "The high value provided by the Exadata [email protected] infrastructure has been recognized by all IT and business teams."

Entel is the largest telecom provider in Chile and the third largest in Peru. "We have used Exadata systems for the past five years to support many applications across dozens of lines of business, including crucial billing and network management systems," said Helder Branco, Head of IT Operations, Entel. "By using Exadata, we improved mission-critical Oracle Database performance by up to 3x, and reduced our security exposure. We are taking our digital transformations to the next level by moving over 30 databases to Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] and improving their security with its self-securing capabilities."

RKK Computer Service is an IT consultancy based in Japan, focusing on local governments and financial institutions. "RKK Computer Service selected Oracle Exadata [email protected] to host our shared platform that runs core business systems for 100 municipalities," said Chihiro Sato, Deputy General Manager, Public Sector Planning and Development Division, RKK Computer Service. "Compared to our previous on-premises solution, we have 24 percent cost savings and more than 70 percent IO performance improvement, which enables us to run concurrent batch processes for multiple municipalities. High availability is achieved with RAC and Data Guard. We believe that Oracle's second-generation Exadata [email protected] is a promising cloud platform for municipalities. RKKCS will continuously enhance our cloud infrastructure for municipalities by exploring Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] to improve operational efficiency."

The State of Queretaro is located in central Mexico. "Based on a directive from the state governor and state secretary to address the COVID-19 crisis, we were asked to develop an application that would allow the citizens and patients of the State of Querétaro, Mexico, to carry out a self-diagnosis to help avoid the spread of infections," said Pedro Gonzalez, Director CIAS, Queretaro State Government, Mexico. "With Oracle Database on Exadata [email protected], we were able to react quickly and develop a mobile application in less than three weeks — plus we were able to adhere to state regulations to maintain the sensitive data of citizens and patients in our facilities. We look forward to investing in Oracle Autonomous Database this year, which will free up our staff and resources to focus on developing new business applications without spending any time on patching, tuning, and maintaining the database."

Siav is an enterprise content management software and IT services company based in Italy. "We chose Oracle Exadata [email protected] to help us manage the constant growth of our business in cloud services and solutions," said Nicola Voltan, CEO, Siav S.p.A. "Exadata [email protected] provides the performance, scalability and security we need to offer the highest quality service to our customers. It's managed by Oracle in our datacenter, enabling us to comply with the Italian legislation related to the geographical location of the service provided."

New Exadata [email protected] Enhancements

In addition to the Autonomous Database, Oracle is announcing the following Exadata [email protected] enhancements:

Oracle Exadata Database Machine X8M Technology, which combines Intel® Optane™ DC Persistent Memory and 100 gigabit remote direct memory access (RDMA) over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) to remove storage bottlenecks and dramatically increase performance for the most demanding workloads such as Online Transaction Processing (OLTP), IoT, fraud detection, and high frequency trading. Direct database access to shared persistent memory increases peak performance to 12 million SQL read IOPS, 2.5X greater than the prior generation offering powered by Exadata Database Machine X8. Additionally, Exadata X8M dramatically reduces the latency of critical database IOs by enabling remote IO latencies below 19 microseconds—more than 10X faster than the prior generation offering. These ultra-low latencies are achieved even for workloads requiring millions of IOs per second.

which combines Intel® Optane™ DC Persistent Memory and 100 gigabit remote direct memory access (RDMA) over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) to remove storage bottlenecks and dramatically increase performance for the most demanding workloads such as Online Transaction Processing (OLTP), IoT, fraud detection, and high frequency trading. Direct database access to shared persistent memory increases peak performance to 12 million SQL read IOPS, 2.5X greater than the prior generation offering powered by Exadata Database Machine X8. Additionally, Exadata X8M dramatically reduces the latency of critical database IOs by enabling remote IO latencies below 19 microseconds—more than 10X faster than the prior generation offering. These ultra-low latencies are achieved even for workloads requiring millions of IOs per second. Multiple VM Clusters per Exadata Rack , which enables organizations to share an Exadata system for production, DR and dev/test and provide isolation across departments and use cases.

, which enables organizations to share an Exadata system for production, DR and dev/test and provide isolation across departments and use cases. PCI-DSS Certification: Exadata [email protected] now supports and meets Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard requirements and can be implemented as part of a highly secure financial processing environment.

