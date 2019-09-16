Oracle Cloud Accelerates Expansion to Bring Infrastructure to Customers Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- To support its customers around the world, Oracle today announced that it plans to launch 20 new Oracle Cloud regions by the end of 2020, for a total of 36 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions. This expansion includes regions in new countries and dual, geographically separated regions in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, U.K., EU, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and new government regions in the U.K. and Israel. In addition, Oracle is announcing updates to its roadmap for its interconnect with Microsoft Azure.

More customers and partners can harness the power of Oracle Cloud to unlock innovation and drive business growth. With these dual regions, customers can deploy both production and disaster recovery capacity within their country or jurisdiction to meet business continuity and compliance requirements. Customers will now have access to all Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services including Oracle Autonomous Database, as well as Oracle Fusion Applications, in these regions.

"Enterprise customers worldwide require geographically distributed regions for true business continuity, disaster protection and regional compliance requirements. Multiple availability domains within a region will not address this issue," said Don Johnson, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Unlike other cloud providers, Oracle is committed to offering a second region for disaster recovery in every country where we launch Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, a strategy that's aligned with our customers' needs."

Oracle Cloud has opened 12 regions in the past year and currently operates 16 regions globally – 11 commercial and five government – the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider.

Available regions include:

Americas: Phoenix , Ashburn , Toronto , São Paulo

, , , São Paulo Europe : Frankfurt , London , Zurich

: , , Asia : Tokyo , Seoul , Mumbai , Sydney

: , , , Government: two U.S. Government regions, three U.S. DoD regions

Rapid expansion in commercial and government regions

Oracle expects to open an average of one region every 23 days over the next 15 months for a total of 20 additional regions (17 commercial and three government). As planned, 11 of the countries or jurisdictions served by local cloud regions will have two or more regions to facilitate in-country or in-jurisdiction disaster recovery capabilities. Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud Infrastructure makes this possible through highly-optimized region deployment technologies, which can implement an entire software defined data center and customer-facing cloud services in days.

Oracle Cloud is scheduled to build new cloud regions in the U.S. (Bay Area, CA), Canada (Montreal), Brazil (Belo Horizonte), U.K. (Newport, Wales), European Union (Amsterdam), Japan (Osaka), Australia (Melbourne), India (Hyderabad), South Korea (Chuncheon), Singapore, Israel, South Africa, Chile, two in Saudi Arabia and two in the United Arab Emirates. Oracle also intends to open two regions for usage by the U.K. Government and one for the Government of Israel.

Microsoft Interconnect expansion in new locations, including government regions

Oracle is expanding its regions interconnected with Microsoft Azure. Since June 2019, Oracle has announced two commercial regions that are interconnected with Microsoft Azure – Ashburn and London. In the next few quarters, it is globally expanding the interconnect to U.S. West, Asia and Europe. Similar to commercial regions, Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure will extend their interoperability into government regions. This will now enable joint Oracle and Microsoft government customers to more easily move applications to the cloud, preserving their existing technology investments while taking advantage of next generation cloud native technologies.

Oracle Cloud meets needs of the enterprise

"As the cloud is now being used by enterprises globally for more mission-critical workloads, Oracle is demonstrating that its enterprise-grade credentials are resonating with customers, leading to a combination of customer retention and growth. According to Oracle it is seeing more and more existing customers committing to the Oracle Cloud, as well as growth in new customers moving to the Oracle Cloud," said Roy Illsley, distinguished analyst, Infrastructure Solutions, Ovum. "Oracle's aggressive global data center expansion plan is helping in its growth. With its reputation for reliability, high performance and security, we believe Oracle is increasingly becoming an influential enterprise-class cloud provider."

Today, Oracle is the only company delivering a complete and integrated set of cloud services and building intelligence into every layer of the cloud: from cloud infrastructure, to tools for application development and integration, to cloud applications for finance, enterprise resource planning, customer experience, and analytics. Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Analytics, and platform services for application development and integration will be available in these regions. Oracle Fusion Applications now run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in five data center regions, and will be available in all global regions within a few months after each region's launch. This will be the most distributed cloud application platform in the market, able to satisfy in-country and in-jurisdiction data sovereignty requirements. Customers requiring integration between Oracle Cloud Applications and on-premises applications will also benefit from the global availability of cloud-based integration services.

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle's Generation 2 Cloud offers customers a compelling array of advanced Cloud Services. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently.

