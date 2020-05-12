Oracle Cloud, Engineered Systems and Hardware Now Available through BIAS GSA Schedule

ATLANTA, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIAS Corporation, a leading IT Services company and award-winning member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has added Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS), Oracle Cloud Applications (SaaS), Oracle Construction & Engineering Cloud Services, and Engineered Systems and Hardware (including Servers and Storage software) to its GSA IT Schedule contract. This addition to BIAS's GSA schedule provides federal agencies, as well as other qualified agencies and participating organizations, streamlined access to Oracle products and services to meet their mission critical requirements.

"We're excited to further extend our 10-year GSA contract to include Oracle Engineered Systems, Hardware and Cloud," said Jeff Harvey, President & Co-founder of BIAS Corporation. "This allows us to increase access for various Federal clients to our portfolio of offerings with complete Oracle solutions on one streamlined vehicle – the GSA."

BIAS has been a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) for nearly a decade. As a 7-time Oracle Excellence Partner of the Year award winner, BIAS was recently recognized as Oracle's Global Cloud Infrastructure Partner of the Year, for their success in migrating large Oracle workloads to the cloud. BIAS partners with Federal agencies to implement Oracle products and technology solutions to deliver on mission critical objectives, enabling them to become more responsive and efficient as they modernize operations and enhance user services.

"We value BIAS and their ability to provide innovative solutions on Oracle technology," said Randy Zewe, Vice President, NA Cloud and Technology Alliances & Channel, Public Sector at Oracle. "We're pleased to work with them as part of our GSA program. BIAS is a trusted advisor to Oracle and federal customers, and through the BIAS GSA contract, they'll be able to offer federal agencies and other participating organizations access to the same award winning and leading-edge solutions that they've been delivering in the private sector."

About BIAS

Founded in 2000, BIAS is a leading Oracle Partner and IT services company with dedicated solution experts around the world. BIAS delivers customer-driven business and IT solutions to optimize and accelerate business value for some of the world's leading companies and public sector organizations. We are a recognized leader in strategic planning for Cloud architecture, database management, managed services, cloud and applications implementation. Our comprehensive approach – from design and implementation to support – allows us to deliver the right solution at the right time. BIAS's unmatched Oracle expertise, focused industry insight and strategic leadership set it apart from traditional IT resellers. We bridge the divide between technology and business to optimize value for our customers.

BIAS serves their federal customers from office locations in Atlanta, Washington DC, Denver, and Honolulu, and has offshore capabilities in India. For more information, please visit www.biascorp.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products.. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

