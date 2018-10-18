Oracle Cloud Gives Easy Access to Partner Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle OpenWorld — To help customers take advantage of its growing ecosystem of partner applications and solutions, Oracle today announced the inclusion of the Oracle Cloud Marketplace within the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure console. The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is an online store for thousands of Oracle and partner-built business applications and services, including FireEye, HighJump, and ICS Financial Systems. As part of this announcement, Oracle is delivering new 'click to launch' functionality directly within Oracle Cloud Marketplace allowing customers to quickly deploy turn-key applications and images via a Partner Image Catalog. With this addition, partners can easily get their technical and business solutions, including Fortinet Fortigate, Jenkins by Bitnami, and Check Point CloudGuard, into the hands of customers for development, test, pilot, and production deployments. End-users benefit from the simplicity and can easily find, learn about, and deploy applications directly from the console and launch pre-installed servers to their Oracle Cloud Infrastructure environment in just a few clicks. What once took days and possibly weeks to do, can now be done in a matter of minutes.

"At Oracle, we continuously strive to make it easier for customers to explore, demo and launch applications in Oracle Cloud, whether they be innovative business applications from our growing ecosystem of partners or existing Oracle Applications," said Kash Iftikhar, vice president of product and strategy, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "The integration between Oracle Cloud Marketplace and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, leveraging our new Partner Image Catalog capabilities, further validates our commitment to both customers and partners, helping them easily deliver the best possible business solutions."

To further promote discovery and learning, Oracle is enhancing the Oracle Cloud Jump Start program with the announcement of Jump Start Learning which offers anyone with a web browser, from beginner to advanced, instant access to self-paced, hands-on training modules for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. These offerings enable customers and partners to quickly and easily learn how to use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Partners can also use Jump Start Learning to create their own training modules for their solutions running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Customers continue to be pleased with the ability to demo partner and Oracle solutions via the Oracle Cloud Jump Start Demo Labs. Oracle partners are rapidly adding new Jump Start Demo labs providing customers the ability to get hands-on experience with Oracle partner-built solutions running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Supporting Quotes

"We are delighted to support Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with Fortinet products." said John Maddison - SVP Products and Solutions at Fortinet. "Customers now have instant access to launch Fortinet solutions like our Fortigate next-generation firewall within the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Console. In just a few clicks customers can launch and use our award-winning firewall product in minutes."

- SVP Products and Solutions at Fortinet. "Customers now have instant access to launch Fortinet solutions like our Fortigate next-generation firewall within the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Console. In just a few clicks customers can launch and use our award-winning firewall product in minutes." "We're excited to team up with Oracle to allow customers to easily launch solutions such as Jenkins and Redmine directly into their Oracle Cloud Infrastructure," said Pete Catalanello , vice president of business development at Bitnami. "Oracle is also showing a strong commitment to the partner ecosystem by providing an easy way for end-users to learn about our solutions through Jump Start Learning."

, vice president of business development at Bitnami. "Oracle is also showing a strong commitment to the partner ecosystem by providing an easy way for end-users to learn about our solutions through Jump Start Learning." "Jump Start Learning labs are a great way to gain actual hands on experience on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure platform," said Tom Morgan , Oracle Apps DBA Manager at Darling Ingredients. "The labs are easy to use and a great learning tool. Having these labs available for our team will help in closing the skill gap and drive adoption. We expect to see a significant impact on our business as our teams are ramping up working on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and preparing for the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Associate certification."

Additional Resources

About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is the enterprise Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform. Companies of all sizes rely on Oracle Cloud to run enterprise and cloud native applications with mission-critical performance and core-to-edge security. By running both traditional and new workloads on a comprehensive cloud that includes compute, storage, networking, database, and containers, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure dramatically increases operational efficiency and lowers total cost of ownership. For more information, visit https://cloud.oracle.com/iaas.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for the past 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage Cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With hundreds of demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Cloud Platform and Infrastructure. For more information; to register; or to watch Oracle OpenWorld keynotes, sessions, and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld. Join the Oracle OpenWorld discussion on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on Oracle's current expectations and assumptions, some of which are beyond Oracle's control. All information in this article is current as of October 21, 2018 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

