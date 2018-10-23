Oracle Code One Java Keynote Outlines the Future of Java

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Code One – The opening keynote for Oracle Code One 2018 gave viewers the opportunity to hear from recognized members of Oracle's Java Platform Group and industry luminaries about how Oracle is continuing to move the Java technology forward. Oracle also announced recent additions to the language and platform and provided a look ahead at future enhancements.

Georges Saab, vice president of development for the Java Platform, kicked off the event by restating Oracle's stewardship commitment for the Java platform. He also addressed how Java's performance, reliability, security and ecosystem make it ideal for modern application development. The keynote then turned to highlight future projects such as:

Project Valhalla : Introducing value types and generic specialization to enable higher-performance, cache-friendly data structures.

: Introducing value types and generic specialization to enable higher-performance, cache-friendly data structures. Project Panama : Seeking to improve and enrich the connections between Java programs and well-defined but "foreign" (non-Java) code and data.

: Seeking to improve and enrich the connections between Java programs and well-defined but "foreign" (non-Java) code and data. Project Amber : Exploring productivity-oriented Java language features such as raw string literals, switch expressions, pattern matching, and records.

: Exploring productivity-oriented Java language features such as raw string literals, switch expressions, pattern matching, and records. Project Loom: Which seeks to introduce lightweight user-mode threads, called "fibers," to enable simpler yet more efficient concurrent code.

Finally, the Java team announced the 2018 Duke's Choice Award winners including JPoint, a self driving car; community winners BgJUG (the Bulgarian JUG) and Sharat Chander. Among the winning Java tools announced were ClasssGraph, Twitter4J, Apache NetBeans and Jelastic vertical memory scaling along with open source initiatives, MicroProfile.IO and Project Helidon.

Recent updates about the Java Platform

Java SE 11 was released on September 25, with significant upgrades and improvements, including:

HTTP Client: A new HTTP Client API, first introduced in JDK 9 as an incubating feature, which implements HTTP/2 and WebSockets.

A new HTTP Client API, first introduced in JDK 9 as an incubating feature, which implements HTTP/2 and WebSockets. Flight Recorder: A low-overhead data collection framework for troubleshooting Java applications and the HotSpot JVM.

A low-overhead data collection framework for troubleshooting Java applications and the HotSpot JVM. Launch Single-File Source-Code Programs: An enhancement to the Java launcher to run a program supplied as a single file of Java source code, making it easier for developers who are in the early stages of learning Java.

An enhancement to the Java launcher to run a program supplied as a single file of Java source code, making it easier for developers who are in the early stages of learning Java. Transport Security Layer (TLS) 1. 3 : An implementation of version 1.3 of the Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol, a major overhaul which provides significant security and performance improvements over previous versions.

: An implementation of version 1.3 of the Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol, a major overhaul which provides significant security and performance improvements over previous versions. ZGC: An experimental scalable, low latency garbage collector that can handle terabyte-sized heaps without pausing for more than ten milliseconds.

For the full list of features introduced in JDK 11, please visit the Java PM blog.

