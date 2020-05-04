OracLe College Consulting Reports Successful First Year Results

OracLe College Consulting prides itself on drawing on the unique experiences of business, medical and legal professionals, as well as former Higher Education Counselors to bring students a holistic approach to the college application process. "Whether you are applying to an elite institution, graduate or medical school, or a competitive state university, we have experienced experts to guide you along the way," states Senior Consultant Dr. Steven Cyr. OracLe's consultants are not just leaders from academia, but professionals who have taken their academic knowledge and become successful in their respective fields, whether it be business, medicine, or education.

Based in Houston, Texas, OracLe College Consulting works with students from all over the country through Skype and Zoom. "We are not limited geographically or chronologically. I had a 'student' come to me with 20 years of professional work experience the other day who needed assistance with her resume for a Senior VP of Finance position she was applying for. Ironically, this is the exact age group and population I started with when I began my career as a Career Counselor almost 25 years ago. "Resume building is one of my favorite past times," states Ms. Cyr. Having worked with High School students to Fortune 500 professionals, to being an entrepreneur herself, Ms. Cyr prides herself on understanding the entire life cycle of a person's career and is committed to helping students develop a long-term pathway to success.

Links:

oraclecollegeconsulting.com

instagram.com/oraclecollegeconsulting

facebook.com/oraclecollegeconsulting

SOURCE OracLe College Consulting

Related Links

http://www.oraclecollegeconsulting.com

