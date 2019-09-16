Oracle Expands Ecosystem and Announces Simplified Third-party Software Purchasing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- Oracle today announced that Oracle Cloud Marketplace now supports billing for third-party software listings. Customers can now use their Universal Cloud Credits in addition to bringing their own license to consume enterprise applications and solutions directly from premier software vendors including A10 Networks, Aviatrix, Blue Prism, Center for Internet Security (CIS), Compellon, Couchbase, Fortinet, Kinetica, Palo Alto Networks, Pyramid Analytics, ScyllaDB, Sesame Software, ShieldIO, and Stromasys.

Oracle Cloud has the only marketplace that offers click to deploy solutions for Oracle WebLogic and Oracle Applications in addition to certified and optimized partner solutions.

"Enterprise customers have broad investments in third-party software. We are now giving them an easy way to consume these solutions, with a single bill across both Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and third-party applications," said Vinay Kumar, vice president of product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "ISVs can now rely on Oracle Cloud's exceptional performance to run their applications while also partnering with Oracle to extend their sales channel directly to Oracle customers."

To read more on the updates to Oracle Cloud Marketplace, read the blog.

Oracle Cloud Powers Global Software Vendors to Improve Their Offerings

This announcement extends Oracle Cloud's broad set of capabilities ISVs are using to build customer solutions. ISVs benefitting from the power of Oracle Cloud include McAfee, Cisco, HighJump, Altair, Datalynx, Manhattan Associates, NTT Data Intellilink, SimCorp, UiPath and Vertex.

McAfee SIEM Enhances Cybersecurity with Oracle Cloud

McAfee Enterprise Security Manager is a security information and event management (SIEM) solution that delivers actionable intelligence and integrations to prioritize, investigate and respond to threats.

"Our customers rely on us to deliver technologies that help them address today's latest threats, that continue to get more complex by the day. Utilizing the scalability, reliability and flexible architecture of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure allows McAfee's ESM to deliver unmatched performance in context-aware visibility and reduces time to protection."

- Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee

HighJump Improves in Price Performance Capabilities by 40 percent with Oracle Cloud

HighJump offers supply chain management solutions spanning warehousing, transportation and retail execution for small businesses to global enterprises. Announced in 2018, HighJump's global cloud initiative, HighJump Now, is a comprehensive cloud-based solution portfolio. Along with advanced data analytics and warehouse control, HighJump Now provides a foundation for new, complex technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, IoT and machine learning in a secure cloud environment. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, HighJump increased performance [Oracle workloads were up to 40 percent faster compared to other cloud platforms] and reduced time to market [implementation went from 6 – 8 weeks to 1 – 2 weeks].

"HighJump's cloud solutions were built with flexibility in mind, empowering our customers to evolve their supply chains to meet heightening consumer expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, and choice. These results allow our customers to capitalize on new and emerging technologies to solve the supply chain challenges of today and tomorrow."

-Sean Elliott, chief technology officer, HighJump

Cisco Tetration SaaS Experiences Massive Performance Improvements with Oracle Cloud

Cisco Tetration offers a holistic workload protection for multicloud data centers by enabling a zero-trust model using microsegmentation. It uses real-time telemetry from applications—down to the individual end user or software process—to detect changes such as abnormal activity caused by a hacker or malware, or by attempts to exploit newly discovered flaws.

"Data is overwhelming for organizations – there's too much to manage, analyze and correlate – especially when it comes to ensuring the data is secure. Our priority is to help our customers create, deploy and enforce security policies in any cloud environment. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure we don't have any 'noisy neighbors' which allows us to deliver higher performance [we've seen up to 60x performance improvement], lower cost security technology to our customers that ultimately helps to better protect their customers' data."

- Navindra Yadav, Tetration founder and head of engineering, Cisco fellow, Cisco

Oracle Cloud Marketplace: Supporting Quotes

"We've been in a long time relationship with Oracle Cloud, and we're looking forward to growing our collaboration with new paid listings for our A10 vThunder® ADC and A10 Harmony® Controller on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Our advanced application delivery solutions work well with Oracle's own native cloud security solutions and provide up to 10Gbps load balancing to help enterprises enhance their application availability, security, and visibility. With our integrated solution, enterprises can carry their on-premises application delivery and security practices to Oracle Cloud." – Raj Jalan, chief technology officer, A10 Networks

"Enterprises moving to public cloud are building on a new multi-cloud networking and security architecture driven by IT leaders who require manageability, governance and operational visibility across all clouds. Our customers led us to extend our services into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle's clear commitment to a multi-cloud approach is exactly what enterprise IT leaders are looking for." – Rod Stuhlmuller, vice president of marketing, Aviatrix

"Blue Prism's Digital Workforce is currently deployed with over 1500 global customers in the cloud or on-premises as well as through the company's new SaaS offering. We're excited to expand our relationship with Oracle and give customers the power to start automating business process transactions running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services." – Chris Madrid, chief cloud architect, Blue Prism

"CIS Benchmarks and standards are trusted worldwide by leading enterprises. It's great to be collaborating with Oracle to update CIS Hardened Images and CIS Benchmarks for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure so that enterprises across the globe can better prevent security threats." – Curtis Dukes, executive vice president and general manager, Security Services

"Enterprise applications today require support for multiple types of databases in order to drive their myriad of use cases. By having our cloud-native database management platform available on the Marketplace for integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure we are truly offering choice for enterprises looking to run business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available NoSQL platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, making it easy for Oracle customers to adopt." – Matt McDonough, vice president of business development, Couchbase

"Analytics is becoming an agile process, and solutions that help this process are key. With Iris Pro available through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, our joint solutions help data analysts quickly understand whether or not their data can answer the business question at hand before they begin a resource intensive project. With it you can reduce your 'time to answer' and start building better models faster." – Carv Moore, chief executive officer, Compellon

"We're excited to continue our relationship with Oracle. Now with the ability for our joint customers to not only find, launch but also consume our industry-leading security solutions and receive a single consolidated bill, we are further strengthening the value proposition for customers to run their mission-critical workloads securely in the cloud." – Lior Cohen, senior director of cloud security products and solutions, Fortinet

"Kinetica's ability to perform streaming and historical analytics, location intelligence, and machine learning complements Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's native services. By integrating our Kafka Connector with Oracle's Streaming Service and Oracle Autonomous Database, enterprises can take advantage of unified analytics leveraging our joint solutions." – Samm DiStasio, vice president of business development, Kinetica

"By making Pyramid's Analytics OS platform available as a paid listing on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, enterprises can leverage our out-of-the-box analytics solutions on data residing in Oracle Database and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse in the Oracle Cloud. This makes it that much easier for companies to simplify data and analytics capabilities enterprise-wide and at scale." – Omri Kohl, chief executive officer, Pyramid Analytics

"The collaboration between Scylla and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure makes perfect sense for Big Data use cases. The industry-leading performance and low tail latency that ScyllaDB is known for pairs perfectly with Oracle's consistently high performing compute, networking, storage and database services for the most performance intensive and real-time Big Data workloads." – Dor Laor, chief executive officer and co-founder, ScyllaDB

"Sesame Software's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and provides added value to data-reliant organizations of all sizes with Sesame's Relational Junction patented data management suite. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help achieve critical business goals." – Rick Banister, founder/chief executive officer, Sesame Software

"We're pleased to be one of the first ISV partners to make our paid listing available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Our relationship greatly extends our reach to customers that demand both enterprise-class security and agility. We use Oracle Cloud to install, demo and test our Developer Shield™ solution, and we believe the combination of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, database solutions and ShieldIO is ideal for enterprises looking to innovate and develop applications securely in the cloud." – Simon Bain, founder and chief technology officer, ShieldIO

"We are excited to offer Charon-SSP on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace because it extends our commitment to the Oracle user community and to our already strong relationship with Oracle. Users of Sun4m, and soon 4u and 4v systems may now move their applications on the Oracle Cloud without recompiling, thus revolutionizing reliability and performance." – John Prot, chief executive officer, Stromasys

