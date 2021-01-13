Oracle Extends Database Leadership with Oracle Database 21c

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Oracle Database 21c, the latest version of the world's leading converged database, is available on Oracle Cloud, including the Always Free tier of Oracle Autonomous Database. Oracle Database 21c contains more than 200 new innovations, including immutable blockchain tables, In-Database JavaScript, native JSON binary data type, AutoML for in-database machine learning (ML), and persistent memory store, as well as enhancements for in-memory, graph processing performance, sharding, multitenant, and security. Unlike other vendors' single-purpose databases in the cloud or on-premises, Oracle Database 21c provides support for multi-model, multi-workload, and multi-tenant requirements – all within a single, modern converged database engine. In addition, Oracle today announced the availability of Oracle APEX (Application Express) Application Development, a new low-code service for developing and deploying data-driven enterprise applications quickly and easily. The browser-based, low-code cloud service enables developers to create modern web apps for desktops and mobile devices using an intuitive graphical interface.

"Oracle Database 21c continues our strategy of delivering the world's most powerful converged database engine," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, database server technologies, Oracle. "It provides leading JSON document processing performance. It provides breakthrough operational database performance with Intel® Optane™ Persistent Memory support. It provides industry-leading analytic database capabilities with new Self-Managing In-Memory Column Store, highest performance graph processing, and AutoML for simplest machine learning model development. It provides Immutable Blockchain Tables for tamperproof SQL tables. Competing vendors require separate JSON document, operational, analytic, graph, ML, and blockchain databases and services to support these capabilities. Oracle's converged database approach makes developers far more productive when building new applications, and makes it easy to later evolve applications to meet new business requirements."

What Analysts are Saying about Oracle Database

"With the launch of Database 21c, Oracle has elevated its flagship database to a new level of convergence with broad support for a wide variety of data types and workloads," said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC. "The 200 new built-in innovations, including immutable blockchain tables and AutoML for in-database machine learning, elevate Oracle Database 21c to a new level of functionality, eliminating the need for specialized, isolated cloud services and tools to do those jobs. Users can avoid the compounding of costs and operational complexity that comes with each additional cloud service that organizations ordinarily use. In this way, Oracle is effectively slicing away at this disjointed set of services with a simplified, more technically elegant, and integrated approach that is far better suited for the enterprise needs of 2021."

"Oracle's latest converged database—Database 21c—focuses on making life dramatically easier for both users and developers. It supports and integrates an expanded range of data models and workloads, and includes built-in machine learning to eliminate the need for separate tooling and services by enabling organizations to run inference directly on their database, right next to their data. This is a refreshing contrast for organizations that leverage the likes of AWS, which has more than a dozen different databases, each requiring customers to deal with different APIs, ETL approaches and data integration processes. Oracle Database 21c transcends the barriers of a multi, isolated, and intrinsically non-converged, database approach," said Mark Peters, Principal Analyst & Practice Director, ESG.

What Customers are Saying about Oracle Database

Headquartered in London, Aon is a US$46B global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. "We've never been able to see all of our Oracle sales and marketing data in one, unified system. It's a real milestone. Using Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse and Oracle Analytics Cloud, we've seen performance boosted by 50X to 60X that makes response times to complex sales queries from 500 power users much faster and analytics costs are significantly lower than our on-premises business intelligence tools," said Liesbeth Mulder, Global Reporting Lead, Aon.

Angelini Pharma is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Italy. "The Quinaryo XRing solution has been an important step ahead in our IoT strategy to experiment with a wearable device integrated with a data security tool based on a blockchain table solution," said Pietro Berretoni, Digital & Innovation Head, Angelini Pharma. "With Oracle Blockchain Tables, the solution provides tamper-proof records that can easily integrate with other applications without requiring a complex new infrastructure. Oracle Database includes all the tools we know and new features like Oracle Blockchain Tables that we can leverage with XRing for sensible data collection."

New Innovations in Oracle Database 21c

Oracle Database 21c is the database engine that powers Oracle database services in the cloud and on-premises, including Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Exadata Database [email protected], and Oracle Exadata Database Machine. The latest release includes more than 200 new innovations, which extend database convergence to new use cases, optimize performance, and improve developer, analyst, and data scientist productivity. Key innovations include:

Immutable Blockchain Tables : Blockchain Tables bring the key security benefits of blockchain technology to enterprise applications. Part of Oracle's Crypto-Secure Data Management, Blockchain Tables provide immutable insert-only tables whose rows are cryptographically chained together. By providing tamper detection and prevention capabilities directly in the Oracle Database, customers can protect against illicit changes by insiders or hackers impersonating administrators or users. Blockchain Tables are part of the converged database, accessed with standard SQL, and support full analytics and transactions – making it orders of magnitude easier to use, and more functional, than existing blockchain implementations. Blockchain Tables are a free feature in all Oracle Database editions.

: Blockchain Tables bring the key security benefits of blockchain technology to enterprise applications. Part of Oracle's Crypto-Secure Data Management, Blockchain Tables provide immutable insert-only tables whose rows are cryptographically chained together. By providing tamper detection and prevention capabilities directly in the Oracle Database, customers can protect against illicit changes by insiders or hackers impersonating administrators or users. Blockchain Tables are part of the converged database, accessed with standard SQL, and support full analytics and transactions – making it orders of magnitude easier to use, and more functional, than existing blockchain implementations. Blockchain Tables are a free feature in all Oracle Database editions. Native JSON Data Type: Oracle has provided powerful SQL/JSON query and indexing support for many years. Database 21c adds a new JSON data type representation, enabling up to 10x faster scans and up to 4x faster update operations. Overall, these improvements make Oracle SQL/JSON 2x faster than MongoDB and AWS DocumentDB on the YCSB benchmark. As with previous releases, users can mix or join JSON and other data types; index any JSON element for fast OLTP; use declarative parallel SQL analytics across all formats; and run complex joins across multiple JSON documents and collections—all without any need for custom application code.

Oracle has provided powerful SQL/JSON query and indexing support for many years. Database 21c adds a new JSON data type representation, enabling up to 10x faster scans and up to 4x faster update operations. Overall, these improvements make Oracle SQL/JSON 2x faster than MongoDB and AWS DocumentDB on the YCSB benchmark. As with previous releases, users can mix or join JSON and other data types; index any JSON element for fast OLTP; use declarative parallel SQL analytics across all formats; and run complex joins across multiple JSON documents and collections—all without any need for custom application code. AutoML for In-Database Machine Learning: Automatically builds and compares machine-learning models at scale, and facilitates the use of machine learning by non-experts. A new AutoML user interface makes it easier for non-expert users to leverage in-database machine learning. Oracle also added new algorithms for anomaly detection, regression, and deep learning analysis to our extensive library of popular, in-database machine learning algorithms.

Automatically builds and compares machine-learning models at scale, and facilitates the use of machine learning by non-experts. A new AutoML user interface makes it easier for non-expert users to leverage in-database machine learning. Oracle also added new algorithms for anomaly detection, regression, and deep learning analysis to our extensive library of popular, in-database machine learning algorithms. In-Database JavaScript: Enables developers to work efficiently in modern programming languages. The embedded Graal Multilingual Engine allows JavaScript data processing code to run inside the database – where the data resides – eliminating expensive network round-trips. In addition, users can easily execute SQL from within JavaScript code, and JavaScript data types are automatically mapped to Oracle Database data.

Enables developers to work efficiently in modern programming languages. The embedded Graal Multilingual Engine allows JavaScript data processing code to run inside the database – where the data resides – eliminating expensive network round-trips. In addition, users can easily execute SQL from within JavaScript code, and JavaScript data types are automatically mapped to Oracle Database data. Persistent Memory Support: Stores database data and redo logs in local Persistent Memory (PMEM), which significantly improves the performance of IO-bound workloads. SQL runs directly on data stored in the direct-mapped Persistent Memory file system, eliminating the IO code path and the need for large buffer cache. In addition, new database algorithms prevent partial or inconsistent stores to Persistent Memory.

Stores database data and redo logs in local Persistent Memory (PMEM), which significantly improves the performance of IO-bound workloads. SQL runs directly on data stored in the direct-mapped Persistent Memory file system, eliminating the IO code path and the need for large buffer cache. In addition, new database algorithms prevent partial or inconsistent stores to Persistent Memory. Higher Performance Graph Models: Allows modelling of data based on relationships, and enables exploration of connections and patterns in social networks, IoT, and more. Further improvements in memory optimization reduce the amount of memory required to analyze larger graphs, which enables existing applications to run faster with no changes. In addition, users can create or extend graph algorithms using Java syntax, which can execute as native algorithms since they are compiled with the same optimizations.

Allows modelling of data based on relationships, and enables exploration of connections and patterns in social networks, IoT, and more. Further improvements in memory optimization reduce the amount of memory required to analyze larger graphs, which enables existing applications to run faster with no changes. In addition, users can create or extend graph algorithms using Java syntax, which can execute as native algorithms since they are compiled with the same optimizations. Database In-Memory Automation : Oracle supports both row and column formats in the same table to allow analytics and transactions to run simultaneously on the same table. Oracle Database 21c introduces a Self-Managing In-Memory Column Store that simplifies and improves efficiency by automatically managing the placement and removal of objects in the In-Memory Column Store, then tracks usage patterns and moves and evicts objects from the column store. In addition, columns are automatically compressed based on usage patterns. Oracle Database 21c also introduces new in-memory vector join algorithms to speed up complex queries.

Oracle supports both row and column formats in the same table to allow analytics and transactions to run simultaneously on the same table. Oracle Database 21c introduces a Self-Managing In-Memory Column Store that simplifies and improves efficiency by automatically managing the placement and removal of objects in the In-Memory Column Store, then tracks usage patterns and moves and evicts objects from the column store. In addition, columns are automatically compressed based on usage patterns. Oracle Database 21c also introduces new in-memory vector join algorithms to speed up complex queries. Sharding Automation: Native Database Sharding delivers hyperscale performance and availability while enabling global enterprises to easily meet data sovereignty and data privacy regulations. Data shards share no hardware or software, and can reside on-premises or in the cloud. To simplify the design and use of sharding, Oracle Database 21c includes a Sharding Advisor Tool that assesses a database schema plus its workload characteristics and then provides a sharded database design optimized for performance, scalability, and availability. Backup and Recovery across shards is also automated.

Hear what customers, partners, and analysts are saying about the new Oracle Database 21c.

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Additional Resources

