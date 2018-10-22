Oracle Helps Brands Eliminate Customer Blind Spots

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle OpenWorld -- Oracle today announced Oracle CX Unity, a unique approach to managing customer data that enables organizations to deliver an experience that is timely, relevant, and consistent across known and unknown interactions. Existing approaches are built around the idea of a linear "customer journey" and simply focus on integrating sales, marketing, and customer service applications. Oracle CX Unity provides brands with powerful and actionable insights in context, in motion and in real time across the entire customer experience.

"For too long the technology industry has focused on the idea of a static and predictable customer journey. That has to change if we are going to truly understand the customer experience," said Rob Tarkoff, EVP and GM, Oracle CX Cloud. "That change starts with recognizing that customer interactions are unpredictable and that there is no such thing as a fixed, 360-degree view of the customer. Today's consumers are fickle and nomadic, and as a result, data and insights are constantly in motion. That's why we are taking a unique, data-first approach that can help brands eliminate their blind spots and make every customer interaction matter."

Today, choice and immediacy are requirements for every business, whether B2C or B2B. Consumers expect things to happen seamlessly on their own terms, whenever and however they want. And expectations are not only increasing, but are also in constant flux—what is expected varies from person to person and from moment to moment. To help brands understand these expectations and deliver the flexibility, choice, and immediacy that are now table stakes for both business and consumer buyers, Oracle CX Unity connects all customer data together in context, in motion, and in real time to help ensure that each and every customer interaction is data driven.

"The fact that so many organizations understand the importance of CX to the brand, but are unable to deliver outcomes that meet or exceed customer expectations is indicative of the growing need for fresh approaches to delivering more positive outcomes for customers," said Augie Ray, research director at Gartner.*

Oracle CX Unity brings together online, offline, and third-party customer data sources to create a single and dynamic view of the customer. This unique data fabric provides a fast and easy way to bring together customer data from across the entire organization and applies built-in machine learning to prescribe the optimal experience within existing business processes. By connecting data, intelligence, and experiences across known and unknown interactions, Oracle CX Unity helps organizations increase sales, improve customer satisfaction, and grow customer lifetime value.

Oracle CX Unity is pre-integrated with Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud to enable intelligence to be applied across every customer touchpoint. Oracle CX Cloud is an integrated set of applications which empower organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences, and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences, and achieve predictable and tangible business results.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Says Customer Experience Pyramid Drives Loyalty, Satisfaction and Advocacy, July 30, 2018, https://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3884465

