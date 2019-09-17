Oracle Helps HR Teams Simplify Complex Processes and Create a Connected Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- To help organizations attract the best talent and meet evolving employee expectations, Oracle today announced a series of new features and machine learning capabilities within Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud. The additions empower employees to seek internal career growth, encourage cross-team collaboration, and simplify and streamline workflows to help HR teams save time.

To attract and retain talent amid record low unemployment and skyrocketing employee expectations, HR teams are under pressure to rethink traditional practices and deliver new workplace experiences. At the same time, HR leaders need to streamline time-consuming processes so they have the flexibility to react quickly to changing business needs and drive meaningful outcomes. The latest updates to Oracle HCM Cloud address these challenges and enable HR professionals to create intuitive and personalized experiences for employees.

"Employees expect the same experiences that they have in their personal lives to be reflected at work, including interaction using voice, access to everything on their mobile phone, and behavior-based recommendations," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle HCM Cloud. "At Oracle, we're building on our culture of innovation to give our customers more of what they want and need. They want access to the latest technology tools and the ability to compete with agility, while delivering a seamless experience for their workforce. And with Oracle, they can."

To keep employees engaged, Oracle HCM Cloud helps businesses create workplace experiences that are more conversational, comprehensive, and connected:

Conversational experiences with Digital Assistant: To provide actionable support for workers, Oracle Digital Assistant can now suggest next steps and recommendations within the context of employee conversations. New capabilities include access to onboarding tasks, goals, and performance evaluations, and the availability of manager self-service actions via Oracle Digital Assistant.

To provide actionable support for workers, Oracle Digital Assistant can now suggest next steps and recommendations within the context of employee conversations. New capabilities include access to onboarding tasks, goals, and performance evaluations, and the availability of manager self-service actions via Oracle Digital Assistant. Comprehensive experiences with LinkedIn Profile Import and Recruiter System Connect : Oracle and LinkedIn customers can now import information directly from their LinkedIn profile into Oracle HCM Cloud. This helps employees find new growth opportunities and provides employers with the insights they need to encourage more internal mobility. And, with Recruiter System Connect, customers can now connect Oracle's recruiting solutions with LinkedIn Recruiter to improve recruiting efficiency.

: Oracle and LinkedIn customers can now import information directly from their LinkedIn profile into Oracle HCM Cloud. This helps employees find new growth opportunities and provides employers with the insights they need to encourage more internal mobility. And, with Recruiter System Connect, customers can now connect Oracle's recruiting solutions with LinkedIn Recruiter to improve recruiting efficiency. Connected experiences with the new Oracle Connections: To help businesses build a stronger workplace culture, Oracle Connections makes it quick and easy for employees to connect with team members from across the organization. Every employee has a profile page to share skills, interests, successful projects and more. Oracle Connections also provides a new consumer-like experience to the employee directory and lets teams provide and collect feedback within the Connections network.

In the latest updates to Oracle HCM Cloud, workflows are automated to help HR professionals save time by simplifying and streamlining tasks:

Event-Based Processes: New features automate multi-step processes for event-based tasks. For example, when an employee gets married they have to change their name, address, tax forms, etc. With Event-Based Processes, the system simplifies the process for employees by aggregating all necessary steps and automating mundane tasks.

New features automate multi-step processes for event-based tasks. For example, when an employee gets married they have to change their name, address, tax forms, etc. With Event-Based Processes, the system simplifies the process for employees by aggregating all necessary steps and automating mundane tasks. HCM Experience Design Studio: Updates to HCM Experience Design Studio help HR teams quickly and easily design comprehensive business processes and workflows, as well as create customer-defined defaulting and validation logic. For example, customers can use conditional defaulting to automatically set full- or part-time status based on work hours, without the need for IT support.

Updates to HCM Experience Design Studio help HR teams quickly and easily design comprehensive business processes and workflows, as well as create customer-defined defaulting and validation logic. For example, customers can use conditional defaulting to automatically set full- or part-time status based on work hours, without the need for IT support. Intuitive Self-Service for complex, industry-specific workflows: New self-service capabilities improve ease-of-use for position management. This is particularly beneficial for position-run organizations in higher education, healthcare, and public sector industries where HR needs to set up automatic rules and position progressions when managing headcount.

