Oracle Licensing Guide 2019 now available from Miro Consulting

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro is a leading global provider of software asset management and subscription management services for Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, and Salesforce. We specialize in license management, audit advisory, negotiation tactics, support management, and cloud services.

Miro Consulting has just released the 2019 version of its Oracle Licensing Guide, available for free here: http://p.miroconsulting.com/oracle-licensing-guide

Due to changes in Oracle policies and rules, managing Oracle Licensing and maintaining compliance can prove challenging. Audits are not getting any less frequent, and unbudgeted out-of-compliance fees can range into the millions of dollars.

Compliance issues can be largely mitigated by organizations which engage in a comprehensive expert review of their Oracle usage and entitlements before being notified of an audit. Organizations may uncover opportunities for substantial cost savings and cost avoidance during a license review process.

The Oracle Licensing Guide 2019 covers all of the most significant aspects of Oracle Licensing, including:

Common License Compliance Issues

Audit Triggers

Strategic Contract Options

License & Subscription Types

Cloud Credits & BYOL

Development Server Licensing

Data Recovery Licensing

Support Renewals

More…

To view the guide and download your personal free copy, go to http://p.miroconsulting.com/oracle-licensing-guide

Miro can engage in a comprehensive review of the client's assets, entitlements, contracts and purchasing documents to help the client remain in compliance with Oracle's licensing policies. If you have received an official audit notice from Oracle, or expect one soon, contact Miro as soon as possible to achieve the best possible settlement. Our performance guarantee means that the cost savings will always be higher than our fee.

To learn more about how Miro can help with your licensing needs, including Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce and Adobe, and for media contacts, please contact Shawn Donohue, VP of Marketing at sdonohue@miroconsulting.com or call 732-738-8511 x1205.

About Miro:

Miro is a leading global provider of software asset management services, specializing in license management, audit advisory, negotiation tactics, support management, and cloud services. We help our clients maximize ROI on their software license investments, stay in compliance, and minimize the impact of audits. Miro's performance guarantee promises that our long-tenured, diverse, and passionate team of expert analysts provides insightful and actionable advice to help our clients achieve the best possible outcomes.

