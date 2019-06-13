Oracle Moat to Measure Viewability for Samsung Ads

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Data Cloud today announced that Samsung Ads will integrate Moat services to measure viewability and invalid traffic for its over-the-top (OTT) inventory across Samsung Smart TV households. This next-generation OTT integration between Samsung Ads and Oracle Data Cloud will deliver Moat's viewability and invalid traffic measurement solution for connected TV (CTV) video advertising.

Through this integration, Moat will give marketers increased transparency around their connected TV campaigns by providing the ability to measure the viewability, attention, and invalid traffic rates of their ad delivery. For marketers already using Moat, this integration will extend their measurement solution across Samsung Ads' OTT inventory.

"Marketers want to be sure that their campaigns are being seen by real people, so they can accurately measure, analyze, and improve the impact of those campaigns," said Michelle Hulst, Group Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships, Oracle Data Cloud. "Moat will give Samsung Ads' OTT advertisers the transparency they need around viewability, attention and invalid traffic, so they can be confident in the reach and effectiveness of their campaigns. We are delighted to work with Samsung Ads to extend Moat's measurement technology into the OTT environment."

Both usage and ad spending for CTV are surging as consumer behavior shifts to cross-device viewing. According to a March 2019 survey by Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter, more than half of Internet users (53 percent) now stream content via smart TVs, including 68 percent of 18 to 21-year-olds and 63 percent of 22 to 37-year-olds. Advertising is undergoing a similar shift with 44 percent of video ad impressions delivered via CTV devices in Q4 2018, up from 15 percent in Q4 2017, according to Extreme Reach's 2018 video benchmark report .

"Connected TV is one of the fastest growing segments within the in-home entertainment market," said Tom Fochetta, Vice President, Samsung Ads. "As a trusted partner of brands and agencies, Samsung Ads is using Moat to provide advertisers with tools to certify the quality and validity of impressions delivered through Samsung's unique ad experiences. This integration will provide the analytics necessary to increase transparency into this growing channel."

Samsung Ads is an intuitive audience platform that enables advertisers and brands to reach target audiences and enrich consumer experiences across the digital landscape by harnessing powerful insights from tens of millions of Samsung Smart TVs. Using insights about how consumers engage across TV, mobile, and desktop, Samsung Ads makes TV more actionable for advertisers and content publishers, helping them reach the right audience, across any screen.

Moat helps top advertisers and publishers measure and drive attention across trillions of ad impressions and content views, so they can avoid invalid traffic (IVT), improve viewability, and better protect their media spend.

About Oracle Data Cloud

Oracle Data Cloud helps marketers use data to capture consumer attention and drive results. Used by 199 of AdAge's 200 largest advertisers, our Audience, Context and Measurement solutions extend across the top media platforms and a global footprint of more than 100 countries. We give marketers the data and tools needed for every stage of the marketing journey, from audience planning to pre-bid brand safety, contextual relevance, viewability confirmation, fraud protection, and ROI measurement. Oracle Data Cloud combines the leading technologies and talent from Oracle's acquisitions of AddThis, BlueKai, Crosswise, Datalogix, Grapeshot, and Moat.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads enables advertisers and brands to reach target audiences and enrich consumer experiences across the digital landscape by harnessing powerful insights from tens of millions of Samsung Smart TVs. Using insights about how consumers engage across TVs, mobile, and desktop, Samsung Ads makes TV more actionable for advertisers and content publishers. Powered by deep analytics and industry-leading technology, Samsung Ads is an intuitive audience platform that helps marketers and brands reach the right audience, across any screen.

For more information about Samsung Ads visit: https://www.samsung.com/us/business/samsungads/

