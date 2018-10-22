Oracle OpenWorld 2018 Launches Next Era of Cloud

At the annual event, Oracle Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison will talk about the latest-and-greatest technologies being incorporated into Oracle's next-generation cloud that will make data an even more valuable asset across industries. Throughout the week, he and Oracle CEO Mark Hurd will take the stage alongside some of the biggest brands in business, including AT&T Business, Cisco, and Cummins. Oracle Chief Corporate Architect Edward Screven will join Mark Hurd to discuss the role of security and privacy in today's globalized society, along with former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) Michael Hayden; former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; and former Chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service Sir John Scarlett.

A powerful group of high-profile thought leaders and futurists – spanning business, technology, politics, science, sports and media – will headline Oracle OpenWorld 2018. Featured speakers include Brian Greene, physicist and co-founder of the World Science Festival; futurist Sophie Hackford, CEO of 1715 Labs; Nely Galán, Producer and former President of Entertainment for Telemundo; and Dr. Rand Hindi, CEO of Snips. Rick Welts, President and Chief Operating Officer for the Golden State Warriors, will speak at this year's Inclusive Leadership event to discuss diversity and equality in today's digital age. Senator Barbara Boxer and former Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, among other politicians and business influencers, will share their perspectives at Oracle Leaders Circle, an exclusive event at Oracle OpenWorld for top executives.

"Oracle OpenWorld 2018 delivers a world-class conference experience that immerses attendees in the future of cloud, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies," said Tania Weidick, Oracle Vice President of Event Marketing. "Everything about the event – from creative programming to luminary speakers – is designed to promote new ideas and collaboration, as well as best position our customers and partners for success. This year's event will continue our 20-plus year legacy in San Francisco, contributing $195 million in positive economic impact to the city."

The company also announced Oracle Code One, a new expanded conference at Oracle OpenWorld. Oracle Code One offers an opportunity to learn about new innovations in Java and emerging technologies, as well as access hands-on labs for building applications using these technologies on Oracle Cloud.

Oracle OpenWorld 2018, which runs October 22-25 at the Moscone Center and other downtown venues, will feature thousands of sessions and speakers, as well as hundreds of demos and case studies to showcase unique ways that Oracle Cloud and emerging technologies like AI, Machine Learning, Blockchain, IoT, Human Interfaces and Oracle Autonomous Database are driving new business models and creating new business value.

To Learn, Connect and Play

Keynotes:

Monday, 1:45 – 3:00 p.m. – Oracle Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison leads with the latest thinking on an autonomous future.

– Oracle Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer leads with the latest thinking on an autonomous future.

Tuesday, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. – Oracle CEO Mark Hurd leads discussions on innovation and cloud growth with leaders from top Oracle customers including Thaddeus Arroyo , CEO, AT&T Business; Sherry Aaholm , Chief Information Officer, Cummins Inc.; and Navindra Yadav , Founder, Tetration Analytics.

– Oracle CEO leads discussions on innovation and cloud growth with leaders from top Oracle customers including , CEO, AT&T Business; , Chief Information Officer, Cummins Inc.; and , Founder, Tetration Analytics.

Wednesday, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. – Mark Hurd joins Oracle's Chief Corporate Architect Edward Screven , as well as the Former Director of the CIA and NSA General Michael Hayden , Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson , and Former Chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service Sir John Scarlett .

– joins Oracle's Chief Corporate Architect , as well as the Former Director of the CIA and NSA General , Former Secretary of Homeland Security , and Former Chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service Sir .

Wednesday, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Larry Ellison returns to the mainstage to discuss the future of Oracle Cloud.

– returns to the mainstage to discuss the future of Oracle Cloud. Sessions: Choose from over 2,371 sessions presented by 2,641 customer, partner, and Oracle speakers, 385 Oracle demos and case studies featuring emerging technologies, as well as hundreds of partner and customer exhibitions.

Oracle Leaders Circle: An invite-only executive event will feature presentations by bestselling author and geopolitical expert Robert D. Kaplan , as well as PwC Chief Client Officer Amity Millhiser, Deloitte Global Managing Principal of Consulting Jason Girzadas, Oracle CEO Safra Catz , Senator Barbara Boxer and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, John Boehner .

, as well as PwC Chief Client Officer Amity Millhiser, Deloitte Global Managing Principal of Consulting Jason Girzadas, Oracle CEO , Senator and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, . Inclusive Leadership: Hosted by Oracle Women's Leadership (OWL) and Oracle Diversity & Inclusion, this year's event brings together leaders from diverse fields to discuss the business impact and value of inclusive behaviors in the digital age. Speakers include Nely Galán, Producer and former President of Entertainment for Telemundo, and Rick Welts, President and Chief Operating Officer for the Golden State Warriors.

The Developer Exchange: At Oracle Code One in Moscone West, the Developer Exchange is ground zero for all-things developer, including the Groundbreakers Hub, which will feature cutting-edge demonstrations:

Blockchain Beer: Test out beers brewed using Oracle Cloud's blockchain technology, then vote for your favorite one.



Personalized Manufacturing Demo: Create your own customized coaster and watch a 3-D printer develop it.



Oracle Cloud DJ with Sonic PI: Mix different music and beats to create unique sounds using Sonic Pi, a new kind of musical instrument based on live coding.

Collective Learning Program: Introduced in 2016 with resounding excitement and success, the redesigned approach to programming put attendees first with interactive and community-driven sessions. This year's Collective Learning will focus on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud, and offer opportunities for customers to gain personalized tools and resources from product experts.

The Supply Chain Manufacturing Showcase: Attendees can experience the latest innovations of the fourth industrial revolution at "Digital Transformation with Industry 4.0." Physical structures and custom-built setup will showcase trends in Coaster Assembly Line (IOT), Smart Connected Factories, Blockchain Track and Trace, Asset Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, and Service Monetization.

Oracle NetSuite SuiteConnect: Engage with over 800 business leaders to learn the latest trends in emerging technologies and discuss the challenges facing businesses today.

Oracle CloudFest.18: Experience an exclusive concert featuring Beck; Portugal . The Man; and Bleachers, and celebrate with Oracle customers and partners at the legendary Oracle appreciation event at AT&T Park.

To Support the Community and Environment

Oracle Academy's Code 4 Kids: Designed for children ages 10-16 and sponsored by Oracle Academy, attendees will program Finch robots, play soccer with Lego Mindstorms, explore space with Scratch and more. Kids will also hear inspiring stories and advice from Dr. Ayodele Thomas , Executive Director for Green Scholars, a STEM enrichment program for local youth of African ancestry; Associate Dean for Graduate Education & Diversity at Stanford University School of Medicine; and first female African American Electrical Engineering Ph.D. from Stanford University .

, Executive Director for Green Scholars, a STEM enrichment program for local youth of African ancestry; Associate Dean for Graduate Education & Diversity at School of Medicine; and first female African American Electrical Engineering Ph.D. from . Design Tech High School (d.tech) Showcase: From an intelligent ankle brace to a 3D motorcycle jack, d.tech students will present innovative prototypes they built in Oracle Education Foundation classes.

Giving Back: Guests in the Developer Lounge at Oracle Code One can win money for charity by searching for chess pieces with their phone cameras. For each correct answer on the scavenger hunt, Oracle will donate money to Iridescent, a science, engineering and technology education nonprofit organization that empowers underrepresented young people to become self-motivated learners, inventors and leaders.

The World Bee Project: In this special talk, The World Bee Project will share how Oracle Cloud helps preserve bees for our environment, and includes presentations by the California Department of Conservation.

Environmental Highlights: 75,000,000 pounds of CO2 has been offset by Oracle OpenWorld over the past seven years – equivalent to keeping 7,367 cars off the road for one year or 84,323,529 miles driven by the average passenger vehicle.

Additional Resources

Live Stream keynotes from Oracle OpenWorld

Follow Oracle on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Follow @Oracle on Twitter for the latest #oow18

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for the past 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage Cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With hundreds of demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Cloud Platform and Infrastructure. For more information; to register; or to watch Oracle OpenWorld keynotes, sessions, and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld. Join the Oracle OpenWorld discussion on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on Oracle's current expectations and assumptions, some of which are beyond Oracle's control. All information in this article is current as of October 21, 2018 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

