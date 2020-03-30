Oracle Prices $20 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Investment Grade Notes

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced the pricing of its sale of $3,500,000,000 of 2.500% Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), $2,250,000,000 of 2.800% Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes"), $3,250,000,000 of 2.950% Notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes"), $3,000,000,000 of 3.600% Notes due 2040 (the "2040 Notes"), $4,500,000,000 of 3.600% Notes due 2050 (the "2050 Notes") and $3,500,000,000 of 3.850% Notes due 2060 (the "2060 Notes"). The offering is expected to settle on April 1, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The 2025 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 2.500% per year, the 2027 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 2.800% per year, the 2030 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 2.950% per year, the 2040 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 3.600% per year, the 2050 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 3.600% per year and the 2060 Notes will bear interest at the rate of 3.850% per year. Interest on each series of notes will be payable semi-annually on April 1 and October 1, commencing October 1, 2020.

Oracle intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include stock repurchases, payment of cash dividends on its common stock, repayment of indebtedness and future acquisitions.

The offering is being made through an underwriting syndicate led by BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

The offering of these securities is made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting: BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, 240 Greenwich Street, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10286, Telephone: 1-800-269-6864; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street - 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 1-800-294-1322; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue New York, New York 10179, Telephone: 1-212-834-4533; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, E-Mail: [email protected], Toll-Free: 1-800-645-3751. The notes are being offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement filed by Oracle Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2018.

