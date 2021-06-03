Oracle Sets the Date for its Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement
Earnings Results to be released on June 15, 2021, After the Close of the Market
Jun 03, 2021, 16:01 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 results will be released on Tuesday, June 15th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.
